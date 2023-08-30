ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local organization is working to help teachers help their students.

Jewish Family Services of Rochester runs the Pencils and Papers Program — a donation-based school supply distribution center servicing teachers working in schools with a poverty rate of 50% or greater.

When teachers shop there, they’ll always walk away with almost $1,400 worth of classroom materials.

Deb Rosen is the President and CEO of Jewish Family Services of Rochester. She explains why programs like this are important for students.

“We believe that school supplies are a necessity for life, an essential necessity for learning, and we are really happy to be able to distribute these supplies,” said Rosen.” That that is not an impediment to students who may be facing other forms of hardship.”

The program is expected to serve 1,000 teachers from over 80 schools. The supplies will help 24,000 students.