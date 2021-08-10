NYS Education Dept. will provide reopening guidance for schools

Pupils sit in a classroom on the first day back to school at Charles Dickens Primary School in London, Tuesday Sept. 1, 2020. Hundreds of thousands of British schoolchildren are heading back to classrooms, with the country watching nervously to see if reopening schools brings a surge in coronavirus infections. Tuesday marks the start of term for about 40% of schools in England and Wales, with the rest reopening in the coming days. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Reversing course from last week’s announcement, officials from the New York State Department of Education say they will be providing reopening guidance for school districts.

Just last week, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker, because New York’s COVID-19 state of emergency was lifted, neither the office of the governor or Department of Health will issue reopening guidance, but instead will leave that up to local districts.

“With the end of the state disaster emergency on June 25, 2021, school districts are reestablished as the controlling entity for schools. Schools and school districts should develop plans to open in-person in the fall as safely as possible, and I recommend following guidance from the CDC and local health departments.”

However in a letter that was sent out on Thursday to superintendents, the NYSED will provide guidance.

The New York State Education Department (NYSED) is in the process of developing a summary guidance document to aid schools and districts as they prepare for the 2021-2022 school year. This document will be based on Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines and guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics. This is necessary in light of the continued absence of health-related school opening direction and assistance from the Governor’s Office and the State Department of Health.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.