ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s back-to-school season, and kids and families are prepping to get back into the classroom.

The former Jefferson Avenue Seventh-day Adventist church community in Rochester is doing its part to make sure kids have the supplies they need. The group hosted a back-to-school giveaway Sunday at the Jefferson Avenue community center.

The church on Jefferson Avenue was razed in a massive Christmas day fire in 2021.

A little over a year after, the building was demolished.

The church is now called the New Ebenezer Seventh Day Adventist Church. Representatives with the church told News 8 today that they have a new location purchased: 2710 Chili Ave. Renovations are underway, and they hope to move in later this year.

Supplies at the Sunday giveaway came from Wegmans, community donations, and were also supplied by the church. Gradeschoolers from across the city of Rochester and beyond were able to get free bookbags, notebooks, pens, pencils, crayons, and even clothes.

“We are still here, we still love our community, we are still aiding our community,” said Prudence Joseph-Bell. She is the is the director of the Orion Stars Pathfinder Club; a youth group with the church. “Our young people are out here showing folks that we are young too, and we know the need of the community, and we know that back to school can be a trying time for our parents and items that we are here to distribute… Come on out, and just as you need items, we need items too. We are letting one hand shake the other.