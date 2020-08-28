Monroe County public, charter, and private schools receiving PPE and sanitizer

EAST IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Schools in Monroe County will be receiving PPE — including multiple kinds of masks, face shields, gowns — along with thermometers and hand sanitizer.

The county says this comes from supply that was acquired to help combat the pandemic.

This follows the creation of the Finger Lakes Reopening Schools Safely Task Force, which includes dozens of leaders from 13 Finger Lakes Region counties.

“Every school district has been working diligently to come up with plans to make re-opening this fall as safe and as beneficial to our students and staff as possible and county leadership has been with us every step of the way,” said Mary Grow, superintendent of the East Irondequoit Central School District in a statement.

Monroe county doing their part to help schools re-open safely pick up for PPE supplies for over 30 school districts in Monroe county #roc more on @News_8 pic.twitter.com/WD9VIIti1p — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) August 28, 2020

“Ensuring the continued health, safety and well-being of students, teachers, staff and families in our school systems is essential,” said County Executive Bello.

According to the county, they “have distributed nearly 10 million surgical masks, nearly 3 million sets of gloves, 500,000 cloth face masks, 84,000 face shields, 300,000 gowns and thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer.””