Lyons schools go virtual after employee tests positive

LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) — The Lyons Central School District said its going fully virtual after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“At the direction of the Wayne County Department of Health, and out of an abundance of caution, the District will transition to virtual instruction for all learners beginning on Monday, September 28th with the expectation of reopening the buildings for in-person learning on Tuesday, October 13th,” a statement on the school’s website reads.

Online instruction will start on Monday along with home meal delivery. The district said it expects to be back in person on Tuesday, October 13.

