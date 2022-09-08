ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students are heading back to school this week, which means many are getting ready for Fall sports.

Whether they’re playing football, basketball, volleyball, or soccer, there are benefits and risks when it comes to your child’s health.

News 8’s Ally Peters spoke with Daniel Day, a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine with Rochester Regional Sports Medicine, to talk about the importance of preparing kids for their upcoming season.

What are the benefits of students joining a sports team?

“I think sports are a great outlet for kids. It’s a great form of exercise, especially in today’s world with lots of electronics and lots of things to distract us,” Day said. “Team sports are great, that allows them to develop leadership skills and along with the exercise. Individual sports are great because it kind of gives them time management and dedication-type skills.”

What are some of the most common injuries you see in student-athletes and can you do anything to prevent them?

“You’re always gonna have risk of injury, but there are certainly ways to mitigate the risk as well,” Day said. “If you come into a season well prepared, you’re in shape, you’re going to have fewer overuse injuries. If you come into a season and you’re strong and you’ve been training, then you put your body at less risk for having acute injuries as well.”

Day said on the flip side, if you don’t prepare for the season, there can be a lot of strain on the body.

“If you go kind of from doing nothing to a lot, you start to see some of those overuse injuries,” Day said. “Then certainly if you come in, and there are contact injuries, which sometimes are just unavoidable, but sometimes you have some core or some strength imbalances that just put your body at risk as well, and then you get more of an acute injury.”

If a student gets injured, when should a parent or guardian take them to see someone?

“Especially at the high school level, there’s a lot of resources. I take care of a few of the local high schools and we have athletic trainers that are there for all the practices and the games,” Day said. “We do some of the game coverage for the contact sports as well. So there’s kind of a team around them, between the coaches, the athletic trainers, the team doctors, there’s a whole system in place.”

“When an injury unfortunately happens, a lot of times the parents and kids will kind of get tapped into that system and we communicate and try to make it more of even a Division I experience at a community level.”

At youth levels, Day said most kids will end up with their pediatrician or at urgent care first, but often make their way to his team.

“We’re happy to get kids in and get them seen immediately, so they have a good game plan of what’s the extent of injury, how long they out for, how we’re going to rehab them, and coordinate all that care,” Day said.

You can learn more about sports medicine and injuries through Rochester Regional Health by clicking here.