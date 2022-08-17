ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local law enforcement agencies are hoping for a safe start to the new school year.

A few months ago, some districts were faced with student-made threats online and false alarms.

But over the summer, local police have been working with school districts to fine-tune security measures moving forward.

Back in June, several law enforcement agencies responded to a major situation with Gananda Central Schools.

An eighth-grader charged with making a false report, and lying to authorities about an active shooter in the school. The incident was just a few weeks after the mass shooting in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Wayne County Sheriff Robert Milby says before and after the incident, law enforcement officers have been working to help keep classrooms safe.

“We know kids thrive in a safe and secure environment. We’re in constant contact with our schools, in touch with them on a regular basis,” he said.

Most recently, he’s been working with Gananda schools over the summer as they make some changes to security.

That includes a new app to help facilitate communication in the event of an emergency, table top drills and more.

“We assist them on a regular basis with lockdown drills, and make improvements and suggestions,” he said.

On the law enforcement side of things, training has been underway all summer.

“We have been training all summer long with all the officers in the county, state police,” he said. “It’s a never ending, ongoing training to make sure, should that call come out, we are all going to respond in a similar fashion.”

On Monday, News 8 spoke to Dr. Casey Kosiorek, President of the Monroe County Council of Superintendents. Kosiorek told us some districts are implementing more school resource officers, bullet resistant windows, and stricter ways of monitoring social media.

“We are scouring everything we can to make sure everything is safe,” said Jonathan Payne, Deputy Sheriff with Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. “Back in the day, it might be a threat in the bathroom, we still get those, it could be a note passed.”

Payne says during the summer, they maintain training with multiple agencies, administrative staff and principals.

He says many districts express a strong desire for more SRO’s in the classroom; especially officers who can work on maintaining supportive relationships with students.

“Whether they travel to different buildings, walking around the halls, helping out with lunchtime; that can be chaotic at times,” he said. “It’s a presence in schools, to make sure everything is safe and help out with security teams of the schools.”

On Tuesday night, the Greece Central School District announced they put forth a proposal to increase SRO coverage from four days a week to five.

The town and the district are both figuring out how this would be paid for, and the situation is still under discussion.

Law enforcement agencies also assist districts in practicing lock-down and lock-out drills.