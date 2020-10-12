Keuka College to switch to remote learning for 2 weeks

Keuka College will switch to all-remote learning beginning Monday October 12th because of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The college, located on Keuka Lake in Yates County, said Sunday that 11 students had tested positive for the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. That’s a jump from the day before, when the college reported 12 new cases.

As of Sunday night, the number of active cases at Keuka College is 34, with one case resolved. In addition, 108 students who may have had contact with the affected students are currently quarantined.

The school says two-thirds of them are on campus. 43 more students are isolating, half them on campus. The school says it’s working with health officials on contact tracing. It’s urging students to remain on campus as a health precaution to their families and communities. Remote learning will take place for two weeks.

