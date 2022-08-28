ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A back-to-school giveaway was held Sunday morning at the Jefferson Avenue Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

According to church officials, the event’s goal is to ease parent and school officials’ concerns about students being prepared for school by providing resources such as backpacks, binders, pencils, folders, and other school supplies. Clothing and shoes are also provided.

Despite the church still having significant damage due to a 4-alarm fire on Christmas 2021, church officials said they still believe that, as a faith-based group, they still believe in helping those in need.

A complete list of the start dates for each school in Monroe County can be found here.