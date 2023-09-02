More than 600 students were welcomed to St. John Fisher Saturday, among the university’s largest class sizes to date. (News 8 photo)

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — There’s always excitement behind starting college for the first time, but for the incoming class at St. John Fisher, they’re part of something a bit bigger — among the largest classes enrolled in the school’s history.

Over 600 students made their way to campus at St. John Fisher University Saturday to start a new chapter.

“This group is also entering as one of the largest first year classes in our history. It’s also the highest academic performing first-year class we’ve ever entered, so a lot to look forward to,” said Jose Perales, vice president of enrollment management at St. John Fisher University.

Whether students are starting college closer to home or farther away, first-year goals are largely the same.

“I know that I want to work hard and proceed through this chapter of my life and I want to succeed here. This is the place that called to me and I feel like I can deliver here,” said Breandan Bucello, an incoming freshman.

“I’m looking forward to making new friends, making new memories and most importantly, making new beginnings,” said Mia Nicastro, an incoming freshman.

For Fisher staff, it’s about welcoming families and making them feel at home.

“We have a first-year class over 600, so this is one of the largest classes we’ve ever entered. This is an exciting time for the university. It’s a very personal place, and so this is a personal day and we’re happy to do it,” said Perales.

Fisher’s class of 2027 is also the most diverse to date. The most popular majors of those enrolled include nursing, biology, and finance. Classes begin Tuesday.