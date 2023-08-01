ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We’re about a month away from the start of school for many districts in our area, which means it’s time to start shopping for supplies. But, buying new supplies each year can really add up.

Hilton Central School District is looking to help with this. For the second year in a row, the district has budgeted for school supplies to provide to each student. And with the added in rising prices, this could really help a lot of families.

The Hilton Central School District is offering its school supplies program for another year. As part of the budget, Superintendent Casey Kosiorek says the district will provide supplies to every one of its students. Their administration works with teachers to ensure different supplies go to different classrooms so that on the first day of classes, students can come in with their supplies at their desks.

This will save parents a significant amount of money. RIT economics expert Amit Batabyal says with prices for supplies being as high as they are, school spending can really add up.

“The range that I’ve seen in numbers from a lower of about $590, that’s almost $600 to upwards of $850 – closer to $900. That’s the range I’ve seen per child (per year).”

He says inflation is up causing all prices, including the cost of school supplies to be up too.

Hilton is also able to do a cooperative bid to help with the cost for parents. When they purchase as a school district, they’re able to order in mass quantities, and that often drives the price down for them.

Brockport School District is doing something similar for their students, also providing supplies to each student for free.