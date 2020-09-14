Greece seventh-grader shadows superintendent on first day of school, wants to do her job someday

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — “Like Christmas morning,” is how Greece superintendent Kathleen Graupman described the feeling of seeing students back in school on Monday for the first time since March. She went around visiting schools and classrooms and had some help from someone who wants her job someday.

Silas Alvarez is a seventh grader at Greece Odyssey Academy and an aspiring Greece superintendent.

“I wanna be a superintendent because I feel like representation matters and if I ever do become a superintendent at Greece schools I would want to use it to make a change in my community and just for someone from a different background and different culture to try to show families that the district from a higher level cares about them,” Alvarez said.

Monday was Alvarez’s first day of school- and wearing a mask wasn’t the only difference in this year’s first day.

“When Silas had mentioned earlier this summer that he was interested in being a superintendent I knew I needed to take the opportunity to bring him along on such a special day. So not every day as superintendent is that much fun but on the first day with welcoming kids back, particularly after this amount of time, having him tag along and actually see that process was really fun,” Graupman said.

Alvarez said he doesn’t know exactly what changes he’d make as superintendent, but he has a lot of time to figure it out. For now, he’s watching and learning from Graupman.

“I like that she knows a lot of people and if there’s anybody that needed any type of contact from her she can call them real quick from a click of her phone,” Alvarez said.

Graupman said she’s happy to help and support him any way she can.

“So for me, the idea that he sees the position as one that is important to the community- he talked about representation which is so important and is something we’ve talked about as a district and that he also sees the position as one that can bring about positive change tells me I’m doing something right,” she said.