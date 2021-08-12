Greece Central School District reopening plan calls for 5 days per week, in-person

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Greece Central School District released reopening plans Thursday, calling for five days per week of in-person instruction for students.

The plans call for universal masking indoors for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status. Masking will not be required when outdoors.

According to school officials, distancing of three feet “should be maintained indoors whenever possible.” The letter also said schools should layer additional prevention strategies including hand hygiene, enhanced cleaning protocols, respiratory etiquette and screening testing.

According to the plan, a more detailed plan will be submitted to the Board to review on August 24.

Reversing course from last week’s announcement, officials from the New York State Department of Education say they will be providing reopening guidance for school districts.

From Greece CSD:

Dear Greece Central Families and Colleagues:



I hope you’re enjoying the summer and staying healthy. Last night, our Board of Education approved the following general fall reopening guidance:

Students should be in school five days a week.

Students, staff and visitors should wear masks indoors — regardless of vaccination status.

Physical distancing of three feet should be maintained indoors whenever possible.

For added protection, schools should layer additional prevention strategies including hand hygiene, enhanced cleaning protocols, respiratory etiquette and screening testing.

Students and staff should stay home when sick.

A more detailed reopening plan will be submitted to the Board to review on Aug. 24.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet. The number of new local cases has risen significantly over the last few weeks pushing the region’s COVID-19 transmission rate to “substantial”. To safeguard our schools, the Board is also strongly recommending that all students, employees and visitors wear masks indoors effective immediately. Masks are not required during outdoor activities or when social distancing is possible.

We are thrilled to get our kids back in school five days a week and resume pre-COVID extracurricular activities this fall. Wearing masks indoors may not be ideal, but it’s our responsibility to create a safe environment for all children. As conditions change, we will revisit masking expectations.

Thank you and enjoy the rest of your summer.

Sincerely,



Kathleen Graupman

Superintendent of Schools

