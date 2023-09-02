ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the 2023-2024 school year days away, many organizations in Rochester are lending a hand to help prepare kids for back to school and help wrap up summer.

On Saturday, “Greater Works Believes In You” hosted an event to allow kids the opportunity for cotton candy machines, snacks, and bounce houses.

A prayer drive thru was also available for students and their families as they prepare to jumpstart the school year.

Pastor Vincent Alexander says success of the students is what is most important to the church.

“Our biggest thing is here is making sure our students are successful,” Pastor Vincent said. “And throughout the school year, we make sure we invest and pour into our students to help them be successful in school. We believe that it really takes a village to raise a child.”

Pastor Vincent says as a leader in the community, it is important to provide this support to students, like bishops did for him.

Back-to-school supplies, and cosmetologists were available for free back-to-school haircuts.