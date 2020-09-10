Geneva students head back to school amid the pandemic

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Students in the Geneva City Schools District will be able to go back to school in person for the first time since March and experience it a bit differently.

At the North Street Elementary school there are footprints painted on the sidewalk so students can wait on to enter the building and have their temperatures checked.

Some of the biggest changes have to do with social distancing. The cafeteria, gymnasiums, and even their auditorium are reformed to a classroom space to accommodate a bigger class size.

“This has been a herculean effort from every person in the school district, and I am usually a very proud principal of this building and working in this school district. But I have never been prouder than I am during this time of preparing to reopen. The dedication that I’ve seen my staff members from our families and staff members across the district is unmatched,” said Eric Vaillancourt, principal.

Masks are required when students are not socially distant and there will be masks breaks. Every student will come for in-person learning every school day if they didn’t opt for remote learning. Primarily students will be in their classes together, and teachers will rotate to teach other subject areas.

“I’m having to think way more outside of the box than I ever used to have. Thinking like how am I going to do a small group reading table socially distance? how am I gonna do my normal close knit circle but spread out so it’s really challenged me to think more creatively,” said Katelyn DeHart, fourth grade teacher.

“Social and emotional education is going to be first and foremost my priority. so making students feel safe and comfortable making their families feel comfortable and safe that there’s sending their students off to school,” said Lorraine Knifley, second grade teacher.

A reminder to parents that you can pre-screen your child for Covid with the school’s application called ezSCRN.