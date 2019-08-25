Frontier Field hosts Back-to-School Classic 2019

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Frontier Field held the 5th annual Rochester Back-to-School Classic to give out free backpacks, uniforms, and hair cuts to Rochester students.

The fun atmosphere, with food and music, helps get the kids excited about the new school year.

The Back-to-School Classic works with community partners and the city of Rochester to pull of the growing event.

“Working together is what’s needed to accomplish the greater goal– us working together and us bringing that love atmosphere,” Khadija Yawn, the event organizer, said.