ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The first leaves have turned, the back-to-school commercials are on the air, and the kids are about to be out of the house again There are just a few weeks until most K-12 schools start in the area.

See below a list of start dates for every district in Monroe County.

Rochester – Sept. 7

Brighton – Sept. 6

Brockport – Sept. 6

Churchville Chili – Sept. 7

East Irondequoit – Sept. 7

East Rochester – Sept. 6

Fairport – Sept. 7

Gates Chili – Sept. 6

Greece – Sept. 7

Hilton – Sept. 7

Holley – Sept. 7

HFL – Sept. 6

Kendall – Sept 6. (PK and K start Sept. 7)

Penfield – Sept. 7

Pittsford – Sept. 7

Rush Henrietta – Sept. 6

Spencerport – Sept. 6

Webster – Sept. 6

West Irondequoit – Sept. 7

Wheatland-Chili – Sept. 7

As people worldwide enter the third back-to-school cycle after the COVID-19 pandemic, New York State has begun to put COVID-19 guidelines in the rearview mirror. On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that New York would be aligning itself with CDC guidance, and relaxing many previous rules.

Children who are exposed but exhibit no symptoms are no longer required to head home but are asked to mask up for 10 days following exposure. Individuals who test positive will still be subject to five-day isolation, and asked to wear a mask upon returning temporarily. Additionally, random testing will no longer be required by the state.

While not mandatory, parents are recommended by the CDC and New York State to vaccinate their children ahead of the school year if they have not already done so.

Hochul said the priority behind these new guidelines is to keep kids in school.

“We now have two years of experience to know that children are safe in classrooms,’ she said during a Monday press conference. “And when they’re not in a classroom, learning stops — traditional learning stops. It can be devastating for the wellbeing of those children.”