Fairport weighs options for old school building

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Fairport’s board of education met Wednesday night to discuss the future of school facilities.

“We are not discussing Minerva and FHS consolidation for this project or repurposing of Minerva – this project which the workshop was about would be other general items district-wide (athletics is included),” Christina Lewis Gursslin said. “The consolidation would be in a future capital project.”

Parents are pushing for a revamp to the school’s athletic programs.

“We are far behind many other schools in the county. Our baseball team didn’t get to play, our softball team played a few games, no aquatic center. We just want to make sure our kids are getting every opportunity they can have” said parent Jen Sullivan.

There is no word yet on when the plan for the athletic facilities will be considered.