Eugenio Maria De Hostos Charter School celebrates 20 years

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A celebration this week as students return to class at one Rochester charter school.

The Eugenio Maria De Hostos Charter School is celebrating 20 years of service in the community. The school is offering both in-person and online classes this fall.

Officials say they are celebrating two decades of serving families with alternative education models and encouraging bilingual learning.

“We wanted to open a school that celebrated bilingualism, that encouraged it not just for our Spanish speaking families, but for any family applying to languages,” Interim Executive Director & Founding Member Miriam Vasquez said.

Hostos offers classes for students in Kindergarten through 12th grade. After expanding last year, the school celebrated its first ever graduating senior back in June of this year.