EnCompass ‘Back2School Blitz’ aims to help students in and out of classroom

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While some students in Rochester still need backpacks and school supplies, many are also missing basic items like clothes and toiletries as well.

EnCompass Resources for Learning is working to mitigate this issue through holding a supply drive called ‘Back2School Blitz‘.

Renee Abbott, Coordinator for Family Navigation at EnCompass, said the goal of the drive is to support not just students but families in the community.

“Families are in need in so many different areas. If we can lighten the load by providing little things like hairbrushes, toothpaste and hygiene supplies, it just means so much.”

As students return to the classroom, missing essential items impacts both attendance and performance.

“They’re facing even more challenges this year after coming back from not being in school for 18 months,” said Abbott. “So, this year our families more than ever need our support to support our students.”

Tia Tucker is both the Youth Navigator at EnCompass and has a high school senior supported by the EnCompass program. She said it helps to prepare students for the next steps in their lives as well.

“We just recently took a group of students on an out-of-state college tour to give them an idea of what it’s like to go away to college. A lot of them have never left Rochester, let alone New York State.”

By offering these kinds of opportunities, it can help give students a brighter future.

“That makes me proud to work for an organization that is still, even through the pandemic, we’re still here, we’re still working with our students, we’re still trying to give them an opportunity and a better outlook on life and their future,” said Tucker.

Abbott said through things like the fundraiser and the career programs, it helps to strengthen the sense of community.

“It’s not just about the tangible things, it’s the intangible. It’s about knowing that these families are feeling supported, feeling cared about and just lightening their load, just a little bit, as they go into this next academic year.”

Donations are accepted at Dunkin’ locations on: Buffalo Rd, Long Pond Rd, Lake Rd; at the EnCompass Success Foundation; Henrietta Antique Mall, and through their fundraising page.

The drive continues through October 1.