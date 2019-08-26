College students participate in 31st annual Wilson Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some college students spent Monday helping children in the Rochester area.

Wilson Day helps introduce first year college students to their new home in the Rochester community.

First year University of Rochester students are placed at nearly 100 agencies throughout the city of Rochester to perform a variety of tasks including setting up classrooms, painting houses, gardening, and exploring the city.

Some students spent Wilson Day at the Boys and Girls Club.

Students toured the club and were able to meet members while learning what the Boys and Girls Club does for the community.

“You’re here as part of the Rochester community and so it’s really important to go out and explore and get a feel for what Rochester is like,” said a senior at the University of Rochester, Julian Maceran.

Wilson Day has been celebrated every fall since 1988, making this year its 31st anniversary.