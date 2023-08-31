ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the new school year starting next week, another partnership to get kids ready for the new year is on the way.

Capone’s Italian Eatery, Bishop Recovery and local community leader Anthony Hall are working together to collect 100 backpacks for kids in the city. The giveaway is this Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m. at 485 North Clinton Avenue in Rochester.

Organizers say they hope to make an impact on each kid in need.

When we have the opportunity to be able to give back to the community, we don’t just see it as a donation, but we do see it as an investment and the kids and the future,” Bishop Recovery Podcast Host and Event Organizer Jake Bishop said. “So that’s what we hope to take away.”

Bishop also says they are still collecting school supplies at both of the Capone’s locations in Webster and Penfield.

People who donate an item for the kids will receive 10 percent off any order.