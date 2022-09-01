ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — The first day of school is right around the corner and one concern parents share is making sure their children arrive safely to and from school.

According to the National Safety Council, nearly two-thirds of school bus-related fatalities of school-age children occur outside of the school bus. Most of the children who lose their lives in bus-related incidents are four to seven years old, and they’re on foot.

“As a parent, your biggest fear is that something is gonna happen to your children when they are out of your sight,” said County Executive Adam Bello. “Every morning when they go to school, we greet our kids when they get off the bus in the afternoon and we have an expectation and the hope, and also a little fear, a little pit in our stomach. What if something happened?”

Whether it’s students walking to school, riding the bus, or even students who are starting to drive, it’s important to keep in mind safety practices to not only keep yourself safe but others as well.

Experts said to make sure students get to the bus stop at least five minutes early, Stand or line up at least 6 feet away from the curb when the bus approaches and wait for the driver’s go-ahead before getting on the bus.

Deputy Chief Of Operations, David Hubble with the Canandaigua Emergency Squad shares tips for those out and about walking during busy school times too. “We’re recommending especially for walkers to wear high visibility clothing, when they are crossing the crosswalks looking both ways looking out for traffic, people that are driving not to drive distracted, not texting while driving”.

Hubble also suggests that student drivers make eye contact with bus drivers to know when it’s ok to go. Additionally, not speeding passed the bus when the stop sign is present. The deputy says they are also looking for volunteers to join the emergency squad. If you are interested visit their website http://www.canandaiguaes.org/.