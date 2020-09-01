Brockport police chief happy with student COVID-19 compliance: ‘Not a typical move-in weekend’

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — SUNY Brockport students started classes on Monday and college officials said move-in weekend was pretty quiet in terms of parties.

While SUNY Geneseo issued suspensions to three student organizations and nine students are on interim suspension, and SUNY Oneonta has switched to remote learning for two weeks after more than 100 students tested positive for COVID-19, SUNY Brockport remains unscathed for now.

The Village of Brockport police chief Mark Cuzzupoli said students seem to be taking the protocols seriously and this past weekend was nothing like a usual move-in weekend. He said aside from five noise complaints, students followed the rules.

“We haven’t had any major parties which, like I say, I don’t like saying that too soon, but I think the students recognize this is serious and it can get real serious and nobody wants to see things get shut down,” Chief Cuzzupoli said.

SUNY Brockport communications director John Follaco said the college’s close relationship with the village police is important in keeping things under control.

“They were communicating throughout the night and by all accounts things went really well. We know that likely won’t be the case the whole semester, we’re realistic, although we hope that is what happens,” Follaco said.

If a student gets a ticket from the village police, a detailed report and body camera footage is given to the college’s student conduct office. The college handles it from there and that is when suspensions could take place. The chief said he and some student conduct employees walked around the village to welcome students and talk to them about the protocols. He said they’re being firm but also educating students.

“We’re not looking to ruin a college student’s career, that’s not what our mission is here, but we’re trying to keep everyone safe and healthy and keep the college open.”

Follaco said even though things went well this past weekend, there’s a long road ahead.

“One large party could be the tipping point in all this, so we need to remain vigilant.”

The chief also said he encourages people to call the police if they see a large gathering or hears noise coming from a house. He said it’s better for officers to know while something is going rather than see it the next day on social media.