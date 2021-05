BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Brighton School District will remain hybrid for the remainder of the school year.

The district making that announcement Sunday. Just days ago, district officials said they were hoping to fully re-open grades 6 through 12 at some point before the academic year was done.

Now, they say that the current 7-day rolling-average of COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 133, is too high to safely do so.