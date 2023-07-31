ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Kids and parents — only a few months remain before school is back in session!

Students and their families may have enough time to get ready for the 2023-24 school year, but depending on the school, classes may start sooner or later.

News 8 has compiled a guide for each of the local school districts and their first days of school for students, alphabetized and separated by county.

Monroe County:

The Aquinas Institute of Rochester Students in sixth, seventh, and ninth grade only: Wednesday, September 6. All students: Thursday, September 7.

Brighton Central School District All students: Wednesday, September 6.

Brockport Central School District All students: Wednesday, September 6.

Churchville-Chili Central School District All students: Wednesday, September 6.

East Irondequoit Central School District All students: Wednesday, September 6.

East Rochester Union Free School District All students: Tuesday, September 5.

Fairport Central School District All students: Thursday, September 7.

Gates Chili Central School District All students: Tuesday, September 5.

Greece Central School District All students: Wednesday, September 6.

Hilton Central School District All students: Wednesday, September 6.

Honeoye Falls-Lima Central School District All students/Cougar Care: Wednesday, September 6.

McQuaid Jesuit All students: Thursday, September 7.

Our Lady of Mercy Grades sixth through ninth and AP classes: Thursday, September 7. Grades 10 through 12: Friday, September 8.

Penfield Central School District All students: Wednesday, September 6.

Pittsford Central School District All students: Thursday, September 7.

Rochester City School District All students: Wednesday, September 6.

Rush-Henrietta Central School District All students: Wednesday, September 6.

Spencerport Central School District All students: Wednesday, September 6.

Webster Central School District All students: Tuesday, September 5.

West Irondequoit Central School District All students: Thursday, September 7.



Ontario County:

Canandaigua City School District 1st through 12th grade: Thursday, September 7 Pre-K and Kindergarten: Friday, September 8

East Bloomfield School District All students: Tuesday, September 5

Geneva City School District All students: Wednesday, September 6

Gorham-Middlesex School District All students: Wednesday, September 6

Honeoye School District Kindergarten through 12th grade: Wednesday, September 6 Pre-K: Friday, September 8

Manchester-Shortsville School District All students: Wednesday, September 6

Naples School District All students: Tuesday, September 5

Phelps-Clifton Springs School District All students: Thursday, September 7

Victor School District All students: Wednesday, September 6



Livingston County:

Avon Central School District All students: Wednesday, September 6

Caledonia-Mumford Central School District All students: Wednesday, September 6

Canaseraga Central School District All students: Wednesday, September 6

Dansville Central Schools All students: Wednesday, September 6

Geneseo Central School District All students: Wednesday, September 6

Keshequa Central School Distric t All students: Wednesday, September 6.

t Le Roy Central School District All students: Wednesday, September 6

Livonia Central School District All students: Wednesday, September 6

Mount Morris Central School District All students: Wednesday, September 6

Pavilion Central School District All students: Wednesday, September 6

Perry Central School District All students: Tuesday, September 5

Wayland-Cohocton Central School District All students: Thursday, September 7.

Wheatland-Chili Central School All students: Wednesday, September 6.

York Central School District All students: Thursday, September 7.



Wayne County:

Clyde-Savannah Central School District TBA

Gananda Central School District All students: Tuesday, September 5.

Lyons Central School District All students: Wednesday, September 6.

Marion Central School District All students: Wednesday, September 6.

Newark Central School District All students: Wednesday, September 6.

North Rose-Wolcott Central School District All students: Tuesday, September 5.

Palmyra-Macedon Central School District All students: Tuesday, September 5.

Red Creek Central School District All students: Wednesday, September 6.

Sodus Central School District TBA

Wayne Central School District All students: Tuesday, September 5.

Williamson Central School District Wednesday, September 6.



