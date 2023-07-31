ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Kids and parents — only a few months remain before school is back in session!

Students and their families may have enough time to get ready for the 2023-24 school year, but depending on the school, classes may start sooner or later.

News 8 has compiled a guide for each of the local school districts and their first days of school for students, alphabetized and separated by county.

Monroe County:

  • The Aquinas Institute of Rochester
    • Students in sixth, seventh, and ninth grade only: Wednesday, September 6.
    • All students: Thursday, September 7.
  • Brighton Central School District
    • All students: Wednesday, September 6.
  • Brockport Central School District
    • All students: Wednesday, September 6.
  • Churchville-Chili Central School District
    • All students: Wednesday, September 6.
  • East Irondequoit Central School District
    • All students: Wednesday, September 6.
  • East Rochester Union Free School District
    • All students: Tuesday, September 5.
  • Fairport Central School District
    • All students: Thursday, September 7.
  • Gates Chili Central School District
    • All students: Tuesday, September 5.
  • Greece Central School District
    • All students: Wednesday, September 6.
  • Hilton Central School District
    • All students: Wednesday, September 6.
  • Honeoye Falls-Lima Central School District
    • All students/Cougar Care: Wednesday, September 6.
  • McQuaid Jesuit
    • All students: Thursday, September 7.
  • Our Lady of Mercy
    • Grades sixth through ninth and AP classes: Thursday, September 7.
    • Grades 10 through 12: Friday, September 8.
  • Penfield Central School District
    • All students: Wednesday, September 6.
  • Pittsford Central School District
    • All students: Thursday, September 7.
  • Rochester City School District
    • All students: Wednesday, September 6.
  • Rush-Henrietta Central School District
    • All students: Wednesday, September 6.
  • Spencerport Central School District
    • All students: Wednesday, September 6.
  • Webster Central School District
    • All students: Tuesday, September 5.
  • West Irondequoit Central School District
    • All students: Thursday, September 7.

Ontario County:

  • Canandaigua City School District
    • 1st through 12th grade: Thursday, September 7
    • Pre-K and Kindergarten: Friday, September 8
  • East Bloomfield School District
    • All students: Tuesday, September 5
  • Geneva City School District
    • All students: Wednesday, September 6
  • Gorham-Middlesex School District
    • All students: Wednesday, September 6
  • Honeoye School District
    • Kindergarten through 12th grade: Wednesday, September 6
    • Pre-K: Friday, September 8
  • Manchester-Shortsville School District
    • All students: Wednesday, September 6
  • Naples School District
    • All students: Tuesday, September 5
  • Phelps-Clifton Springs School District
    • All students: Thursday, September 7
  • Victor School District
    • All students: Wednesday, September 6

Livingston County:

  • Avon Central School District
    • All students: Wednesday, September 6
  • Caledonia-Mumford Central School District
    • All students: Wednesday, September 6
  • Canaseraga Central School District
    • All students: Wednesday, September 6
  • Dansville Central Schools
    • All students: Wednesday, September 6
  • Geneseo Central School District
    • All students: Wednesday, September 6
  • Keshequa Central School District
    • All students: Wednesday, September 6.
  • Le Roy Central School District
    • All students: Wednesday, September 6
  • Livonia Central School District
    • All students: Wednesday, September 6
  • Mount Morris Central School District
    • All students: Wednesday, September 6
  • Pavilion Central School District
    • All students: Wednesday, September 6
  • Perry Central School District
    • All students: Tuesday, September 5
  • Wayland-Cohocton Central School District
    • All students: Thursday, September 7.
  • Wheatland-Chili Central School
    • All students: Wednesday, September 6.
  • York Central School District
    • All students: Thursday, September 7.

Wayne County:

  • Clyde-Savannah Central School District
    • TBA
  • Gananda Central School District
    • All students: Tuesday, September 5.
  • Lyons Central School District
    • All students: Wednesday, September 6.
  • Marion Central School District
    • All students: Wednesday, September 6.
  • Newark Central School District
    • All students: Wednesday, September 6.
  • North Rose-Wolcott Central School District
    • All students: Tuesday, September 5.
  • Palmyra-Macedon Central School District
    • All students: Tuesday, September 5.
  • Red Creek Central School District
    • All students: Wednesday, September 6.
  • Sodus Central School District
    • TBA
  • Wayne Central School District
    • All students: Tuesday, September 5.
  • Williamson Central School District
    • Wednesday, September 6.

