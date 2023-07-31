ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Kids and parents — only a few months remain before school is back in session!
Students and their families may have enough time to get ready for the 2023-24 school year, but depending on the school, classes may start sooner or later.
News 8 has compiled a guide for each of the local school districts and their first days of school for students, alphabetized and separated by county.
Monroe County:
- The Aquinas Institute of Rochester
- Students in sixth, seventh, and ninth grade only: Wednesday, September 6.
- All students: Thursday, September 7.
- Brighton Central School District
- All students: Wednesday, September 6.
- Brockport Central School District
- All students: Wednesday, September 6.
- Churchville-Chili Central School District
- All students: Wednesday, September 6.
- East Irondequoit Central School District
- All students: Wednesday, September 6.
- East Rochester Union Free School District
- All students: Tuesday, September 5.
- Fairport Central School District
- All students: Thursday, September 7.
- Gates Chili Central School District
- All students: Tuesday, September 5.
- Greece Central School District
- All students: Wednesday, September 6.
- Hilton Central School District
- All students: Wednesday, September 6.
- Honeoye Falls-Lima Central School District
- All students/Cougar Care: Wednesday, September 6.
- McQuaid Jesuit
- All students: Thursday, September 7.
- Our Lady of Mercy
- Grades sixth through ninth and AP classes: Thursday, September 7.
- Grades 10 through 12: Friday, September 8.
- Penfield Central School District
- All students: Wednesday, September 6.
- Pittsford Central School District
- All students: Thursday, September 7.
- Rochester City School District
- All students: Wednesday, September 6.
- Rush-Henrietta Central School District
- All students: Wednesday, September 6.
- Spencerport Central School District
- All students: Wednesday, September 6.
- Webster Central School District
- All students: Tuesday, September 5.
- West Irondequoit Central School District
- All students: Thursday, September 7.
Ontario County:
- Canandaigua City School District
- 1st through 12th grade: Thursday, September 7
- Pre-K and Kindergarten: Friday, September 8
- East Bloomfield School District
- All students: Tuesday, September 5
- Geneva City School District
- All students: Wednesday, September 6
- Gorham-Middlesex School District
- All students: Wednesday, September 6
- Honeoye School District
- Kindergarten through 12th grade: Wednesday, September 6
- Pre-K: Friday, September 8
- Manchester-Shortsville School District
- All students: Wednesday, September 6
- Naples School District
- All students: Tuesday, September 5
- Phelps-Clifton Springs School District
- All students: Thursday, September 7
- Victor School District
- All students: Wednesday, September 6
Livingston County:
- Avon Central School District
- All students: Wednesday, September 6
- Caledonia-Mumford Central School District
- All students: Wednesday, September 6
- Canaseraga Central School District
- All students: Wednesday, September 6
- Dansville Central Schools
- All students: Wednesday, September 6
- Geneseo Central School District
- All students: Wednesday, September 6
- Keshequa Central School District
- All students: Wednesday, September 6.
- Le Roy Central School District
- All students: Wednesday, September 6
- Livonia Central School District
- All students: Wednesday, September 6
- Mount Morris Central School District
- All students: Wednesday, September 6
- Pavilion Central School District
- All students: Wednesday, September 6
- Perry Central School District
- All students: Tuesday, September 5
- Wayland-Cohocton Central School District
- All students: Thursday, September 7.
- Wheatland-Chili Central School
- All students: Wednesday, September 6.
- York Central School District
- All students: Thursday, September 7.
Wayne County:
- Clyde-Savannah Central School District
- TBA
- Gananda Central School District
- All students: Tuesday, September 5.
- Lyons Central School District
- All students: Wednesday, September 6.
- Marion Central School District
- All students: Wednesday, September 6.
- Newark Central School District
- All students: Wednesday, September 6.
- North Rose-Wolcott Central School District
- All students: Tuesday, September 5.
- Palmyra-Macedon Central School District
- All students: Tuesday, September 5.
- Red Creek Central School District
- All students: Wednesday, September 6.
- Sodus Central School District
- TBA
- Wayne Central School District
- All students: Tuesday, September 5.
- Williamson Central School District
- Wednesday, September 6.
