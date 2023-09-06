ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Throughout the week, News 8 has been bringing interviews with Dr. Stephen Cook from Golisano Children’s Hospital, who is also a spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics.

On Wednesday, Dr. Cook discusses screen time.

He says this starts with having rules for the entire family, such as having screen-free zones in the kitchen, at the dining room table, and in your kid’s bedroom.

Although using a phone or table for learning can be beneficial at times, it’s hard to replace a book.

“So learning things like math or science with videos, there are a lot of positive things. You get great access to information, but language is really important,” Dr. Cook said. “Reading to kids from a book — Not only is it good for language development and social development, there’s bonding it’s making that connection to the child.”

Dr. Cook says that with kids, the more screen time they have, the less social interactions they’ll have, and the slower they can be at developing language skills.

