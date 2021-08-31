Back-to-school safety tips for commuting students from RPD

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —As students will head back to school soon, there are a few ways commuting students can keep safe.

Rochester Police Officer Carlos Alvarado said students commuting to school should treat it just like being in a classroom—you want to surround yourself with good people.

“There is safety in numbers. You want to make sure that you’re keeping good company with good friends, and your parents know who you’re walking with.”

Officer Alvarado said communicating after-school plans with parents or guardians is also important. Things like, “‘Hey listen, I’m going to be staying after school for XY and Z. This is what time I should be home around, this is who I’m with, and this is their parent’s phone number in case you need to get in touch with us.'”

In case of an emergency, students should know some information by heart.

“A lot of kids have their parents phone number or their guardian’s phone number stored and they don’t actually have it memorized. Then they lose the cellphone or it gets misplaced or stolen [and when] they have to rely on calling home, they just don’t know it,” said Alvarado.

Younger students should also be shown how to call emergency responders for a serious emergency.

“The younger ones have never needed to call 911 and they’re scared to. They’ll panic because they don’t know what to do in case of an emergency, so it’s important that you teach your children how to dial 911…and [make sure they stay on the line] until they’re told to hang up,” said Alvarado.

Lastly, Officer Alvarado said make sure students know to use designated crosswalks when walking to and from school as a preventative measure.

“It’s the safest place for cars to expect you to be and if they know that you’re going to be there, they’ll be more apt to paying attention.”