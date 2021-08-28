Back-to-school ready: Local giveaways kickstart the new school season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Over 2,000 backpacks were distributed Saturday as this year’s annual ‘Back 2 School Giveaway’ held by Roc Royal Foundation helped local families prepare for school doors to re-open.

Hosted for its seventh year running, Roc Royal Foundation’s school giveaways have been responsible for extra smiles ahead of every new school year. The event invites children of all ages to stock up on school supplies, backpacks and uniforms.

Despite the challenges created by last year’s COVID-19 shutdown, the organization was still able to giveaway more than 1,000 backpacks to families in need. This season, Roc Royal Foundation provided more goodies.

Along with the chance to win all types of school supplies, children were able to enjoy free haircuts, food, entertainment and more.

The organization’s mission is to strengthen Rochester neighborhoods one block at a time. With over 2,000 backpacks given out Saturday, Roc Royal Foundation left its mark on this generation of students once again.

Autism Council of Rochester also made a difference this school season by hosting its own giveaway event near Chili Avenue on Saturday as they distributed 100 backpacks for children in K through 12.