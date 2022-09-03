ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Autism Council of Rochester, in collaboration with Project MIND, hosted its second back-to-school event was held Saturday at the Memorial Art Gallery.

The Autism Council is an autism awareness training provider for teachers, educational administrators, law enforcement and first responders, and the medical community.

(Photos provided by the Autism Council of Rochester)

Council officials said the event is meant to help Rochester families who are struggling to find affordable school supplies for their children to prepare for the new school year.

The event not only featured backpacks and school supplies, but there were also free haircuts for boys, hair braiders, clothing sales, and food.