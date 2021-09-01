Back to school: Opening day for Penfield, Wayne Central

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s that time of year again when students and teachers are heading back to the classroom, under more traditional circumstances than this time last year.

School begins for the academic year Tuesday for Penfield and Wayne Central School Districts.

Some parents who spoke to News 8 say they are glad to have their children back to school for fully in-person instruction, including Penfield parent Nicole Felts who has two elementary-age children. She said remote learning was a challenge last year and she said she had concerns about students falling behind.

“I’m hopeful that they meet everybody where they’re at,” Felts said. “I think the thing that concerns me most is there were some districts that were full time [in person], five days. So our kids were not on a level playing field with kids their own age as say Pittsford, because Pittsford was in school five days.”

Felts says she also hopes the Penfield Central School District provides adequate mask breaks for younger students who may not know when it is OK to remove their masks.