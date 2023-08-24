ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — School starts in less than two weeks and one thing for sure on the minds of parents and students is safety.

That’s why they have the drills. Safety at schools is one of their main priorities and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was busy at the end of last school year.

One example is the back-to-back anonymous bomb threats made towards Hilton Central schools.

Out districts work together with local law enforcement to ensure that everyone who walks in for the day, feels safe while doing so.

Deputy Brendan Hurley says school drills are implemented for a reason. That’s to prepare any student or staff on what to do if there’s any threat to the well-being of people on campus.

Hurley says preparing your students for any kind of safety protocols at school can be as simple as starting your own at home.

“I think as a parent, talking with your kids and kind of just planning for them,” Hurley says. “You know, having a home fire safety plan. If something happens, what do we do? What’s my role as a parent? Sometimes the kids can actually help you out with that and have some of those answers because they’re prepared by school.”

Deputies also say, if there is someone within a certain mile radius of the school, who may be deemed as an imminent threat — it’s not unusual for the nearby school to be placed on lockdown. They add this so there is no risk of anyone getting hurt.