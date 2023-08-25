ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A back-to-school event will be held at the Tops Friendly Markets on West Avenue this upcoming Sunday to help students prepare for their first day back to classes.

According to the event organizers, students who attend the event will not only receive backpacks and supplies, but they will also receive shoes and footwear, which is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

If you would like to donate supplies, the last day for donations is Friday at PI’s Lounge, Visions Barber Shop, Da’Vine Designs, and Kut Kings. The event will also have free food, live music, and giveaways.

Students who are still in need of supplies may attend the event on Sunday, August 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.