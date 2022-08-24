GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Family Coalition (MCFC) announced on Tuesday they are hosting their second-annual Back-to-School bash on Saturday at the North Greece Road Church of Christ.

The event is a partnership between Family First Credit Union’s Greece Branch and the Greece Central School District, among other local organizations, to help children and families prepare for the school year.

Dina Johnson, the founder and president of MCFC, announced that the event will provide a “bookbag drive” to help students be prepared for school.

“With a grant from ESL Federal Credit Union and support from our presenting sponsor Family First Credit Union, we expect to pass out over 400 bookbags to youth, which is an increase from our last year’s bookbag drive,” Johnson said. “Our Back-to-School Bash will also allow local families to learn more about what resources are provided in the community.”

The event will also feature over 40 vendors, hair stylist stations, food, activities, entertainment, and a pet therapy station. A raffle will also be held with the grand prize of a 14-inch screen HP laptop.

More information about MCFC and a full list of the event’s sponsors can be found on the organization’s website.