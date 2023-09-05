ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As part of our back-to-school coverage we’re spending the week looking at health issues, best advice, and support for students.

Today: Sleep and getting back into the routine.

Research shows six to 12-year-olds need 10 to 11 hours of sleep a night. For high schoolers, the guidelines say eight to 10 hours.

“Try to get a regular sleep routine,” Dr. Stephen Cook from Golisano Children’s Hospital explained. “BB&B — book brush bed — that’s one way to think of it especially because if you’re not reading a book maybe you’re watching a screen so avoiding screens, especially an hour before bed.”

Speaking of screen time, if you're kids aren't on YouTube or social media all day and are using apps for learning, how much is too much?