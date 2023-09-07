BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The back-to-school coverage is nearly at the end with just a few more schools welcoming students back for the first day of school.

The students at McQuaid Jesuit High School are done for the day, but their school year is going to be filled with lots of excitement.

“I just feel really blessed and privileged to be in the role and work with really great faculty and with a really talented bunch of students.”

That’s John Serafine, the new Interim Principal for McQuaid. He says this year is going to be full of studying and rallying together.

“There’s a huge tradition here and the word you hear oftentimes is brotherhood,” Principal Serafine says. “People are proud of that and they take good care of each other.”

Serafine says these young men are in it for the long haul by preparing for a brighter future ahead.

“You know, this is a college prep school,” he says. “We pursue excellence in all of what we do. Like I said, I think we set the bar high for our kids and at our orientation yesterday, I told our kids that we expect them to do hard things.”

With all of their upcoming sports, theatre, and other events, Principal Serafine says he’s excited about one thing.

“It excites me, it keeps me active and young and I’m really excited about working with our young guys,” he says.