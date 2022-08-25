ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ready for back-to-school season? To help students and families prepare, the Autism Council of Rochester will be holding a free event to help all families get in shape for the school year.

In a partnership between the Autism Council of Rochester and Project MIND (Mentoring in New Dimensions) Youth Group, the event will take place at the Memorial Art Gallery (500 University Avenue) in Rochester from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Back-to-school pop-up shop will offer free haircuts for kids under 16 years old from a local barber, and will be giving away bookbags while supplies last. There will be a hair braider offering services for a small fee, with clothing and food also available for purchase.

Parents can register for the free event ahead of time online.

The Autism Council of Rochester is the only certified Autism Center and Autism training provider in Upstate New York, according to a spokesperson for the organization. With the backing from the NYS Department of Education, they work to provide awareness training for teachers, education administrators, community groups, law enforcement, first responders, and the medical community.

Founded in 2005, they are primarily a service agency comprised of professionals and parents of young people on the autism spectrum. The autism spectrum refers to a broad range of traits and symptoms varying greatly in severity but is most often characterized by difficulty in social situations.

Project MIND is a new grassroots organization created by a group of self-described millennials who are looking to give back to traumatized youth in the community.