A look at synchronized learning in HFLCSD

HONEYOE-FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been more than a month since students returned to school amid the pandemic. Technology is being used at the Honeoye Falls-Lima Middle School where technology is making a difference.

“You saw on some of the screens but at home learners are displayed right there seeing their classmates interacting acting with her classmates using the audio system,” said Holly Sidebottom, “Their teachers are able to monitor their work and their learning as though as if they were sitting in the classroom using our OneNote platform they’re able to click through and see every student notebook online in real time that makes a huge difference when it comes to teaching and learning.”

Sidebottom is describing how their school district’s remote learning is set up. Students at home login live via zoom. Just like if they were attending school in person. Students also are using windows microsoft class notebooks and schoology apps for assignments. School officials say this synchronized learning opportunity benefits remote learners because they won’t miss any instruction while at home.

“It’s definitely going to have an impact on their learning. They are not going to learn as much material this year as we would use to learn it in your average year, but teachers are really focused on the essential skills, focusing on the most important things and making sure that students are getting that before moving forward,” said Rob Sanford, 6th grade special assignment teacher.

This type of technology was part of the district’s 2020 vision plans to move the district forward in learning, but ironically the pandemic hit this year and they were already prepared to roll out their plans.

“We were sort of ahead of the game. We have devices for all of our students, we’ve had a learning management system in place. Teachers were familiar with the tools even if it was at a basic level. So I think we had a step up and were prepared for it,” said Sanford.

School officials they’re always looking for better ways to help teachers and students under these circumstances. They are constantly reevaluating and making changes accordingly.