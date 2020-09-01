YMCA offers virtual learning opportunities

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The YMCA is helping parents manage back to school plans with a new program designed specially for virtual learning — the Y School of ROC.

The program provides families a two-day or three-day alternative in support of remote learning. Each student will have their own work space, equipped with Wi-Fi and staff will be on site ready to offer academic support.

“We know that school districts across our county have a variety of different models that they’re using for back to school — some are going two days, some are going three days, some are all over,” Pam Cowan of the YMCA of Rochester said.

“So we’re working very hard with the school districts to provide an opportunity to assist parents and guardians on those days that their students are virtually learning.”

Students and staff will be required to wear masks or face shields. Registration costs vary depending on the location. More information as well as registration can be found here.