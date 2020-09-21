West Irondequoit schools reports positive COVID-19 case, Dr. Mendoza commends countywide effort

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the West Irondequoit Central School District have announced that a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

A letter from the district to families and staff said “the student last attended school on Friday, September 18th, and based on contact tracing conducted by the Monroe County Department of Public Health, it determined the virus was contracted outside school.”

Elsewhere in Monroe County, two Greece Arcadia High School tested positive for COVID-19, Greece Central School District officials announced Sunday. In neighboring Wayne County, the Clyde-Savannah Central School District closed school Monday and Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution” from a positive COVID-19 case.

Meanwhile, Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said in a statement that school leaders, faculty, and staff have done a “great job keeping our students health and safe during the first two weeks of in-person classes. Dr. Mendoza’s full statement is as follows:

“I commend school leaders, faculty and staff for doing a great job keeping our students healthy and safe during the first two weeks of in-person classes. The planning and hard work that went into reopening our schools has prevented any school-based transmission to-date. We must remain extraordinarily vigilant in following best practices and tracking positive cases closely, but I am encouraged by these very early results. I urge families, students and school staff to continue taking every precaution possible to prevent exposure to COVID-19 outside of school. That is where the positive cases we have seen originated.”

According to the Deparment of Public Health, school COVID-19 data is as follows:

15 positive results involving K-12 students in Monroe County