West Irondequoit middle school class under quarantine after students test positive for COVID-19

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — A middle school class in the West Irondequoit Central School District is under quarantine after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

District officials posted the update on its website Wednesday night.

School officials say a student at Rogers Middle School, who tested positive for COVID-19, came into close contact with at least one other student in the class who also tested positive.

Officials say it’s unclear if the transmission happened inside our outside of school, but out of an abundance of caution, all staff and students in that classroom are now under mandatory quarantine.

According to District officials: “These individuals will not return to in-person learning until being cleared by the MCDPH. It also recommends that they remain distant from others in their households. Unless a quarantined individual tests positive for COVID-19 and is placed in isolation, other members of their households are not considered ‘close contacts’ by the Public Health Department and can continue with in-person instruction at school.

Families and staff impacted are being notified tonight. No other students or staff at Rogers Middle School need to take any further action unless contacted by the MCDPH or School District.”

“I am glad we are taking assertive measures to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” said Aaron Johnson, Superintendent of Schools for West Irondequoit, in a statement on the district website. “This reaffirms how important face coverings and physical distance is to preventing the spread of COVID-19. We must remain vigilant. Special thanks to our COVID-19 Safety Team and administrators along with the Monroe County Department of Public Health for quickly assessing this situation and guiding us to take these additional precautionary measures.”