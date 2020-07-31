Webster Central School District releases reopening proposal

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Webster Central School District has released its reopening proposal.

All New York state school districts were instructed to develop their own individual reopening plans to be submitted to the state government by the end of July. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said a decision on school reopening would be determined in the first week of August after the individual plans could be reviewed.

The district is also sharing a Frequently Asked Questions document with all parents/guardians that will continually be added to as the start of the school year approaches.

Full plan (plain text below)

Introduction

On Monday, July 13, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that school districts in New York can follow plans to reopen for in-person schooling in September if COVID-19 infection rates stay at 5% or lower in a given region. Determinations will be made by region about opening and closing schools as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. If a region is in Phase 4 and has a daily infection rate of 5% or lower over a 14-day average, schools in that region could hold in-person instruction. If daily infection rates exceed 9% over a seven-day average, however, schools in that region would not reopen. Similarly, should a region see such an average after reopening, schools in that region would also be directed to close.

While districts have been instructed to prioritize efforts to return all students to in-person instruction, the district is also planning for remote learning as well as a hybrid model that combines in-person instruction and remote learning. Parents will always have the choice to remain in the remote learning model. Students opting into 100% remote learning will be unable to join in-person instruction, if it is offered, due to staffing constraints and lack of continuity of the program. We are required to create a plan for multiple models of learning, and you will see those plans throughout the following sections.

The plans outlined here are for the reopening of schools in the Webster Central School District for the 2020-21 school year, following building closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic. This plan includes procedures that will be followed in the following schools:

The health and safety of our students, our staff, and their families is our top priority. We want students and employees to feel comfortable and safe returning to school campuses. Our reopening plan incorporates recommendations and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) and the New York State Education Department (NYSED). This document will be updated as needed.

It is possible that we may need to alternate between in-person and remote learning throughout the year due to recommendations and guidance from our partnering agencies, and stay-at-home orders from the Governor. The level of infection, the spread of the virus, and response to the disease in our community will be at the forefront of our decision making as we move to open our schools.

Erin Land will serve as the district’s COVID-19 Coordinator. She is available via e-mail at erin_land@webstercsd.org. She will serve as a central administrative contact to ensure the district is in compliance and following the best practices per state and federal guidelines.

Communication/Family and Community Engagement

To help inform our reopening plan, the district has sought feedback and input from stakeholders, including administrators, faculty, staff, students, parents/guardians of students, local health department

officials, employee unions, and community groups.

Engagement efforts included:

Multiple parent reopening online surveys

Secondary students’ reopening online survey

Student remote learning and transportation online survey sent to all WCSD parents

Faculty/staff return to work online survey

Shared information on the district website via a dedicated Coronavirus Info web page link

Use of the district’s Infinite Campus (IC) Messenger automated calling system, mailings, email, and social media to disseminate information

Meeting weekly with Monroe County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza and Monroe County superintendents

Meeting routinely with union leaders and employee unit representatives

Online meetings with over 300 staff members to gather reopening feedback

Coordinating with various community-based organizations including local food

banks and childcare providers

Assembling associate advisory groups to plan for reopening Shared WCSD Reopening Advisory Report with all district faculty, staff, and families as it included survey results from those district stakeholders

Weekly letters from WCSD superintendent to all district parents and faculty/staff members. All past district communications to parents are archived on the district website Letters sent via IC email (and on IC voicemail during initial shutdown) and regularly shared on district’s social media platforms, Facebook, and Twitter Updates from WCSD Board of Education shared on district website and as part of archived communications



The district remains committed to communicating all elements of this reopening plan to students, parents and guardians, staff, and visitors. The plan is available to all stakeholders via the district website at www.websterschools.org, and will be updated throughout the school year, as necessary, to respond to local circumstances. The link to the plan appears on the website homepage (as a news story) and on each school website, as well. Every effort has been made to ensure that the plan is accessible to all individuals in accordance with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.0 Level A/AA. The plan can also be translated into other languages, via the Google-Translate feature available on the district website.

Communication provided via the district’s reopening web page may also be translated using the Google Translate feature available on every page (scroll to the bottom of any web page to access). IC e-mailed messages are also sent to families with an initial notification available in 16 languages with additional language options provided within the Google Translate feature (more than 100 languages available via Google Translate).

As part of its planning for the reopening of schools and the new academic year, the district communicates all necessary information to district staff, students, parents/guardians, visitors and education partners, and vendors. The district will use its existing internal and external communication channels, including: district G-mail for all faculty, staff, and students; district website, www.websterschools.org; social media platforms (Facebook, @WebsterCentralSchools and Twitter, @WCSDProud/@superwebstercsd; and IC Messenger, the district’s online messaging system that has the ability to send emails, phone calls, and texts to students, families, and staff. The district will also use appropriate signage and training opportunities to support the dissemination of consistent messaging regarding new protocols and procedures, expectations, requirements, and options related to school operations throughout the pandemic. Specific attention will be given to:

Continuation of Coronavirus Info available on district website

Creation of district reopening web page that will include information on student learning, health and safety, community resources, technical assistance, and food resources

Providing learning from home web pages

Creation of informational and directional signage and/or instructional videos specifically related to respiratory hygiene, handwashing hygiene, proper use of face coverings and physical distancing to train staff and students

Displaying consistent, age-appropriate directional and informational signage to aid social-distancing, health, and wellness at all district schools (using CDC, New York State Department of Health or Monroe County Department of Health resources that are currently included on the district’s website) Parents will be notified of healthy behavior expectations in back to school communications, including the annual back to school newsletter that is mailed home to to all district stakeholders and weekly e-newsletters sent by each building principal

Routine communication with parents that has included a schedule for the release of

additional information about school reopening

Creation of a Frequently Asked Questions document for the district’s reopening web page

Creation of a series of information sheets for stakeholders outlining important

topics such as hybrid learning

Providing parents and staff with a Return to School Readiness Plan to be shared on all previously mentioned communication channels

Ongoing communication with constituents and response to individual parent questions

The district is committed to ensuring that all of its students and their families are taught and re-taught new expectations related to all public health policies and protocols. As part of this continuous training, the district will assess the best approach to communicating the information for each students’ age group and will provide frequent opportunities for students to review these policies and protocols. This targeted education will help ensure that all students and their families know what is expected of them as they successfully return to the school setting. These trainings will cover:

Hand hygiene

Proper face covering procedures (how to wear and remove)

Physical distancing (also called social distancing)

Respiratory hygiene

Identifying symptoms of illness

The district will create and deploy signage throughout the district to address public health protections surrounding COVID-19. Signage will address protocols and recommendations in the following areas:

Proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE)

Acceptable face coverings and requirements related to their wear

Hand washing

Adherence to physical distancing instructions

Symptoms/prevention of COVID-19

The district is committed to creating a learning environment that protects student and staff health, safety, and privacy. Our district will operate under standard procedures from the Monroe County Department of Health for addressing situations in which an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 or appears symptomatic. In the event that a student or staff member is sick or symptomatic, notification to exposed individuals will occur pursuant to the state’s contact tracing protocols as implemented by the Monroe County Department of Health. The district will not notify the wider community unless specifically directed to do so by local health officials.

School Closures

The district is preparing for situations in which one or more school buildings need to close. This could be due to a significant number of students or staff testing positive for COVID-19, a considerable regional increase in COVID-19 cases, or absentee rates that impact the ability of the school to operate safely.

The New York State Governor, by Executive Order, has developed guidelines to monitor the threshold of illness and its impact on schools being allowed to open: “Schools in a region can reopen if that region is in Phase IV of reopening and if its daily infection rate remains below 5 percent or lower using a 14-day average since unPAUSE was lifted. Schools will close if the regional infection rate rises above 9 percent, using a 7-day average, after August 1. New York State will make the formula determination during the week of August 1 to 7.” State data can be found here.

The district may choose to modify operations in one or more schools prior to closing to help mitigate a rise in cases. If schools need to close, all instruction would be remote. Depending on the reason for closure, staff may be allowed to enter and/or work from schools that are closed. That decision will be announced at the time of closure. Schools may consider modifying school operations for medical vulnerable students and staff if they are participating in in-person learning.

School closure information will be communicated to staff, students, and families via the IC Messenger system. Typically, both a phone call and email are sent to all district staff and parents and the closure will also be included on the district website landing page and shared on social media platforms.

Health & Safety

The health and safety of our students, our staff, and their families is our top priority. Our reopening plan incorporates recommendations and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) and the New York State Education Department (NYSED).

The following protocols and procedures will be in place in all district schools and WonderCare (the district child care program) for the 2020-21 school year should in-person schooling resume. Anyone with questions or concerns should contact our COVID-19 coordinator at erin_land@webstercsd.org.

Health checks

The district is developing resources to educate parents/guardians and staff members regarding the careful observation of symptoms of COVID-19 and health screening measures that must be conducted each morning before coming to school. The resources include the requirement for any student or staff member with a fever of 100°F or greater and/or symptoms of possible COVID-19 virus infection to not come to school. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) list of Coronavirus symptoms was used to develop these resources.

The Webster Central School District will implement the following practices to conduct mandated health screening.

Every student, staff member, and visitor must complete a health screen before arriving, or immediately upon arriving, at one of our school buildings. All schools will be provided with non-contact medical-grade thermometers, and all staff performing health screens will be provided with personal protection equipment including a face covering and gloves. All students waiting for a health screen must physically distance from others in line and follow the direction of staff members at the screening table.

All staff completing the in-person screen at school will be trained in accurately taking temperatures, and in the protocol of the screening questions.

All health screens include questions recommended by the NYS Education Department. The district requires students with a temperature of 100 degrees Farhenheit, signs or symptoms of illness, and/or a positive response to the questionnaire to be sent directly to a dedicated isolation area where students are supervised, prior to being picked up or otherwise sent home.

Students will complete their health screen at home. Students unable to complete the screening at home, or who arrive at school with a failed health screening, will complete the screening upon arrival at school. Staff members will be available at designated health screen sites inside the building to meet students who need to complete the screen. Student information of cleared/not cleared will be kept on file for one year. Students completing the health screening at school who are cleared will immediately move to their classroom. Students completing the health screening at school who are not cleared will immediately move to the school’s health office for further screening by the school nurse. All data collected at the screening stations is confidential, and will be stored in the health office daily. Students will be screened as quickly as possible to minimize time away from class. Students who develop symptoms while on campus must notify a staff member immediately. That staff member will follow the protocol to call the health office to alert the school nurse of a student with active symptoms. Families will receive regular reminders to complete the health screening at home each day before school.



Staff will complete their health screen at home using the link provided in the daily email sent to all district employees. A link to the staff health screen can also be found on the district’s Intranet webpage, in the HR Section. Staff members who develop symptoms while on campus must notify their supervisor immediately. The supervisor will arrange staffing coverage and the staff member will leave campus and contact their personal physician. School nurses will not evaluate the staff member’s medical conditions or needs, unless the staff member is in physical distress.



Visitors will be asked the health screening questions as part of our school district visitor sign-in procedure. If visitors are unable to provide an answer to the question about fever, a school district employee will be available to take their temperature. Visitors will be issued a visitor pass only if they pass the health screening. Note: Most visitors will be restricted from visiting school buildings during 2020-2021 due to the risk of increased illness exposure for students and staff. Visitors who develop symptoms while on campus must notify the main office staff or reception desk of the building they are visiting. The office staff will record the updated change to the health screening, the visitor must leave campus immediately, and contact their personal physician. School nurses will not evaluate the visitor’s medical conditions or needs.



Physical distancing, face coverings & personal protection equipment (PPE)

The district has developed a plan with procedures for maintaining physical distancing of all students, faculty, and staff when on school facilities, grounds, and transportation.

Schools and buses will have signage to remind people to wear their face coverings and to maintain physical distancing as much as possible. Some school hallways and/or cafeterias will have additional signage to assist with the pattern of walking to increase physical distancing. For those medically unable to wear face coverings, students must present a note from their physician. These exclusion requests will be reviewed by the WCSD school physician for approval.

Students, staff, and visitors to our schools will be expected to wear face coverings indoors and outside, including on the school bus, when six-foot physical distancing is not possible. Students will be allowed to remove face coverings during meals, instruction (when physically distanced), and for short breaks so long as they maintain appropriate physical distance. Some classrooms or school areas may always require masks due to the health and safety of the staff member.

Because students and staff will need to be prepared to wear a face covering if another person unexpectedly cannot socially distance, they will be required to wear a face covering in all common areas (e.g., entrances and exits) and when traveling around the school.

Face coverings will be provided to students and staff, if needed, at no cost. Acceptable face coverings for COVID-19 include, but are not limited to, cloth-based coverings and surgical masks that cover both the mouth and nose. An employee is allowed to wear their own acceptable face covering if they choose. Employees with healthcare provider documentation stating they are not medically able to tolerate face covering will not be required to do so.

Face coverings may be challenging for students (especially younger students) to wear in all-day settings such as school, so there may be periods of time when masks are not worn and when students are physically distanced.

The District is mindful of the evolving need for emergency measures to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. In accordance with the guidance issued by the Department of Health (DOH) and New York State Education Department (NYSED) for In-Person Instruction During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, the District is implementing the following protocols for all students, staff, and visitors of the Webster Central School District.

All students shall be required to wear a mask or face covering:

when at school or a school function in any school building, facility, or other area of a school campus, including while traveling in hallways

while waiting outside school buildings before and after school

while waiting at bus stops

when riding in any district provided transportation

All masks and face coverings must cover the nose and mouth of the student. Students may remove masks and face coverings:

when eating or drinking during assigned breakfast/lunch/snack periods

during instruction or other times when appropriate physical distancing measures are in place as determined by a teacher or school administrator

during “mask breaks” as directed by a teacher or school administrator

Students who refuse, or repeatedly fail, to wear a mask or face covering as set forth above shall be subject to disciplinary consequences under the District’s Code of Conduct. Repeated failure to comply with these protocols could lead to suspension of the student from school and/or from District transportation.

All employees shall be required to wear a mask or face covering:

while working or attending a school function in any school building, facility, or other area of a school campus including while walking in hallways and traveling in elevators

in district-owned vehicles if more than one individual is in the vehicle

All masks and face coverings must cover the nose and mouth of the employee. Employees may remove masks and face coverings:

if working in an individual office and/or other workspace (including outdoor areas) where appropriate social distancing can be maintained; this does not apply to school offices

in conference rooms if appropriate social distancing can be maintained

instructional employees may remove masks and face coverings on a case-by-case basis for instructional needs and other activities, as determined by the employee in accordance with district protocols, in which case the instructional employee must ensure that appropriate social distancing measures are followed

All visitors shall be required to wear a mask or face covering:

while working or attending a school function in any school building, facility, or other area of a school campus including while walking in hallways and traveling in elevators

in district-owned vehicles if more than one individual is in the vehicle

All masks and face coverings must cover the nose and mouth of the visitor. Visitors may remove masks and face coverings:

if working in an individual office and/or other workspace (including outdoor areas) where appropriate social distancing can be maintained; this does not apply to school offices

in conference rooms if appropriate social distancing can be maintained

as directed by a district administrator or other employee

Visitors who violate these protocols will be required to leave school grounds and may be refused reentry.

Face coverings should not be placed on:

Children younger than 2 years old

Students with a valid (or approved) medical exemption to wearing a face covering

Anyone who has trouble breathing or is unconscious

Anyone who is incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cloth face covering without assistance

The district will instruct students, parents/guardians, and staff on:

The proper way to wear face coverings

Washing hands before putting on and after removing their face covering

The proper way to discard disposable face coverings

Management of ill persons, contact tracing and monitoring

The district requires students who develop COVID-19 symptoms during the school day to report to the nurse’s office. If there are several students waiting to see the school nurse, students must wait at least 6 feet apart. The district has designated areas to separate individuals with symptoms of COVID- 19 from others until they can go home or to a healthcare facility, depending on severity of illness. One area will be used to treat injuries, provide medications or nursing treatments, and the other area will be used for assessing and caring for ill students. Both areas will be supervised by an adult and have easy access to a bathroom and sink with hand hygiene supplies.

PPE requirements for school health office staff caring for sick individuals includes both standard and transmission-based precautions. Health staff will add surgical masks and eye protection (e.g., goggles or face shield) when routinely caring for individuals. When caring for an individual strongly suspected of having COVID-19 symptoms, gloves, a barrier gown, eye protection, and a fit-tested N-95 respirator will be used, if available. If an N-95 respirator is not available, a surgical face mask and face shield will be used.

School health office cleaning will occur after each use of cots, bathrooms, and health office equipment (e.g., blood pressure cuffs, otoscopes, stethoscopes). Health office equipment will be cleaned following manufacturer’s directions. Disposable items will be used as much as possible (e.g., disposable pillow protectors, disposable thermometers, disposable thermometer sheaths or probes, disposable otoscope specula).

Aerosol Generating Procedures

Respiratory treatments administered by nurses generally result in aerosolization of respiratory secretions. These aerosol generating procedures (AGPs) potentially put healthcare personnel and others at an increased risk for pathogen exposure and infection. The district requires the following PPE to be worn during AGPs: gloves, N-95 or a surgical mask with face shield, eye protection and a gown. PPE will be used when: suctioning, administering nebulizer treatments, or using peak flow meters with students who have respiratory conditions.

Treatments such as nebulized medication treatments and oral or tracheostomy suctioning will be conducted in a room separate from others with nursing personnel wearing appropriate PPE. For nebulizer treatments, if developmentally appropriate, the nurse will leave the room and return when the nebulizer treatment is finished.

Cleaning of the room will occur between use and cleaning of the equipment should be done following manufacturer’s instructions after each use.

If Students become Ill with Symptoms of COVID-19 at School

The district requires students with a temperature, signs of illness, and/or a positive response to the questionnaire to be sent directly to a dedicated isolation area where students are supervised, prior to being picked up or otherwise sent home. Students will be supervised in the isolation area while awaiting transport home and will be separated by at least 6 feet. Students will be escorted from the isolation area to their parent/guardian. Students or staff will be referred to a healthcare provider.

Return to School after Illness

The district has established protocols and procedures, in consultation with the local health department(s) and our district physician, about the requirements for determining when individuals, particularly students, who screened positive for COVID-19 symptoms can return to the in-person learning environment at school.

The district will refer to DOH’s “Interim Guidance for Public and Private Employees Returning to Work Following COVID-19 Infection or Exposure” regarding protocols and policies for faculty and staff seeking to return to work after a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 or after the faculty or staff member had close or proximate contact with a person with COVID-19.

The district requires that individuals deemed by the health department to have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus complete quarantine and have not developed symptoms before returning to in-person learning. The discharge of an individual from quarantine and return to school will be conducted in coordination with the local health department.

Contact Tracing

The district will notify the state and local health departments immediately upon being informed of any positive COVID-19 diagnostic test result by an individual who has been within school facilities or on school grounds, including students, faculty, staff, and visitors of the district.

To assist the local health department with tracing the transmission of COVID-19, the district has developed and maintains a plan to trace all contacts of exposed individuals in accordance with protocols, training, and tools provided through the New York State Contact Tracing Program.

Districts may assist with contact tracing by:

Keeping accurate attendance records of students and staff members

Ensuring student schedules are up to date

Keeping a log of any visitor which includes date and time, and where in the school they visited

Assisting the local health departments in tracing all contacts of the individual in accordance with the protocol, training, and tools provided through the NYS Contact Tracing Program



Confidentiality must be maintained as required by federal and state laws and regulations. School staff will not determine who is to be excluded from school based on contact without guidance and direction from the local health department. If COVID-19 cases are discovered in a school, the district will immediately notify the COVID-19 Coordinator and the Monroe County Health Department.

Health hygiene

The district will emphasize healthy hygiene practices for students and staff by providing initial and refresher education in hand and respiratory hygiene, and provide adequate supplies and time for frequent hand hygiene. Signs will be posted throughout the school (e.g., entrances, restrooms, cafeteria, classrooms, administrative offices, auditorium, custodial staff areas) and regular messaging will be shared with the school community. Signage will be used to remind individuals to:

Stay home if they feel sick.

Cover their nose and mouth with an acceptable face covering when unable to maintain social distance from others or in accordance with any stricter policy implemented by the school.

Properly store and, when necessary, discard PPE.

Adhere to social distancing instructions.

Report symptoms of, or exposure to, COVID-19.

Follow hand hygiene and cleaning and disinfection guidelines.

Follow respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette.

Hand Hygiene

Students and staff must carry out the following hand hygiene practices.

Wash hands routinely with soap (any kind) and water for at least 20 seconds.

Dry hands completely after washing. Use paper towels to dry hands if available instead of a hand dryer.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that is at least 60% alcohol. Hand sanitizer should be rubbed on the hands until it is completely absorbed. DO NOT dry hands if sanitizer is used.

Hand washing should occur:

Before and after eating (e.g., snacks and lunch).

After going to the restroom or after assisting a student with toileting.

After using a tissue.

Before and after using shared materials.

Before and after putting on or taking off face masks.

After coming in from the outdoors.

Anytime hands are visibly soiled.

Respiratory Hygiene

The COVID-19 virus spreads from person to person in droplets produced by coughs and sneezes. Therefore, the district will emphasize the importance of respiratory hygiene. Students and staff must carry out the following respiratory hygiene practices.

Cover a cough or sneeze using a tissue. If a tissue is used, it should be thrown away immediately.

If you don’t have a tissue when sneezing or coughing, sneeze into your elbow.

Wash your hands after sneezing or coughing.

Face coverings are protective. Wearing a face covering will keep the respiratory droplets and aerosols from being widely dispersed into the air.

Cleaning and disinfecting

The district will ensure adherence to hygiene and cleaning and disinfection requirements as advised by the CDC and NYSDOH, including “Guidance for Cleaning and Disinfection of Public and Private Facilities for COVID-19,” and the “STOP THE SPREAD” poster, as applicable.

Regular cleaning and disinfection of the facilities will occur, including more frequent cleaning and disinfection for high-risk and frequently touched surfaces. This will include desks and cafeteria tables, which will be cleaned and disinfected between each individual’s use. Cleaning and disinfection will be rigorous and ongoing and will occur daily.

The district will ensure regular cleaning and disinfection of restrooms. Restrooms should be cleaned and disinfected more often depending on frequency of use.

Vulnerable populations/accommodations

We recognize that some students and staff members are at an increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness or live with a person who is at an increased risk. To accommodate these people, we:

are offering 100% remote learning to any student in K-12

designed the hybrid model to reduce the number of students in each school by about 50% to increase the ability to physically distance; this reduces the number of students each staff member will interact with on a daily basis

are requiring face coverings at all times for all students and staff when physical distancing requirements cannot be met

are providing PPE, including face coverings and gloves, to students and staff who need it

have increased the hand sanitizer stations throughout each building

have posted signage throughout all buildings reminding students and staff about ways to stay healthy and use good hygiene habits

Any staff requesting reasonable accommodations should follow the WCSD Process for Staff Accomodations found here.

Visitors on campus

No outside visitors or volunteers will be allowed on campuses or in district buildings, except as required for the safety and well-being of students. Parents/guardians will report to the front office vestibule and not go beyond unless it is for the safety or well-being of their child. Essential visitors to facilities will be required to wear face coverings, pass a health screening, and will be restricted in their access to our school buildings. Visitors must follow all safety protocols as listed above.

School safety drills

The district will conduct fire (evacuation) drills and lockdown drills as required by education law and regulation and the fire code without exceptions. Schools must continue to conduct mandatory fire and lockdown drills according to the existing statutory schedule. Drills will be conducted in a manner that maintains social distancing at exits and gathering points outside the building, while still preparing students to respond in emergencies.

Students will be instructed that if it was an actual emergency that required evacuation or lockdown, the most imminent concern is to get to safety; maintaining social distancing in an actual emergency that requires evacuation or lockdown may not be possible and should not be the first priority.

Modifications to evacuation drill protocols may include, but are not limited to, conducting drills on a staggered schedule, where classrooms evacuate separately rather than all at once, and appropriate distance is kept between students to the evacuation site. Staggering by classroom minimizes contact of students in hallways, stairwells, and at the evacuation site. All students will receive proper instruction in emergency procedures and participate in drills while they are in attendance in-person

Modifications to lockdown drills may include, but are not limited to:

Conducting lockdown drills in a classroom setting while maintaining social distancing and using masks

Conducting lockdown drills on a staggered schedule with smaller numbers of students present to maintain social distancing, however all students will receive instruction in emergency procedures and participate in drills while they are in attendance

Conducting lockdown drills in a classroom without hiding/sheltering but rather providing an overview of the steps to take to shelter or hide in the classroom

School Schedules

At the UPK-12 level, the District priority is to return students to in-person instruction in the safest manner possible. Because of the social distancing guidelines, requirement for masking, and facility limitations, the district will adopt a hybrid model of in-person instruction to begin the school year. Families that choose the 100% remote learning option will do so for the fall semester with the intention to reevaluate in January. Families may choose to continue in the second semester, or return to in-person classes for the second semester. Students opting into 100% remote learning will be unable to join in-person instruction, except between semesters, due to staffing constraints and lack of continuity of the program.

Plan A: 100% Remote Learning

In Plan A, students will not be on campus for their classes. Attendance is required in this model, and will be reported to the NYS Education Department at year end, as usual. If infection rate reaches over 9%, or the district encounters staffing shortages, we may decide to move to Plan A.

Elementary Schools

At elementary, staff would provide approximately 2.5 hours per day of direct, synchronous instruction (whole group, small group, and individual). Teachers will also provide specialized instruction, as needed, such as ENL or special education services. The amount of special education service will be determined by a student’s IEP. Consideration will be given to individualized student needs. Elementary students will have opportunities to participate in activities each day to practice skills and extend their learning away from a computer screen. Art, music, PE, and library instruction will be part of the elementary program.

Secondary Schools

Students would follow the remote learning schedule, using the odd and even calendar dates (ex: October 1 would be odd, October 2 even). On odd days, students would attend odd periods (1, 3, 5, 7) by logging into their class. On even days, students would attend even periods (2, 4, 6, 8) by logging into their class. Teachers would be available via Google Meet for the opposite periods. On a typical day, students would have a blend of live classes, independent work, checking in with teachers, lunch, and breaks. Teachers will provide specialized instruction, as needed, such as ENL or special education services. The amount of special education service will be determined by a student’s IEP.

High School Schedule Middle School Schedule Period Start End Period Start End HR 8:45 AM 9:05 AM 1 8:45 AM 9:32 AM 1 9:09 AM 9:49 AM 2 9:37 AM 10:21 AM 2 9:53 AM 10:33 AM 3 10:26 AM 11:10 AM 3 10:37 AM 11:17 AM 4 11:15 AM 11:59 AM 4 11:21 AM 12:07 PM 5 12:04 PM 12:48 PM 5 12:11 PM 12:57 PM 6 12:53 PM 1:37 PM 6 1:01 PM 1:47 PM 7 1:42 PM 2:26 PM 7 1:51 PM 2:31 PM 8 2:31 PM 3:15 PM 8 2:35 PM 3:15 PM

Plan B: Hybrid Learning

In Plan B, about half of the students would attend school at one time. This plan is designed to maximize physical distancing, and the ability to contact trace any time that it is necessary.

Families that choose the 100% remote learning option will do so for either the fall semester with the intention to reevaluate in January, or for the full school year. Students opting into 100% remote learning will be unable to join in-person instruction, if it is offered, due to staffing constraints and lack of continuity of the program.

Elementary Schools

Students would attend school every day, for either an AM (morning) session or a PM (afternoon) session. Students receiving additional special education services in school will be assigned a session that best suits the schedule to receive their services. Students enrolled in WonderCare would be assigned the session that aligned with their WonderCare assignment. In the part of the day students are not in school, there would be remote learning assignments and classes, including choice activities to extend their learning away from a computer screen.

Elementary school times for Plan B:

Klem North and Plank North AM Session:

7:40-7:45 buses arrive and unload upon arrival

7:50-8:00 parent drop off

8:00 (bell) announcements begin

10:00 buses pull out

10:05-10:15 parent pick up

Klem North and Plank North PM Session:

11:35-11:40 buses arrive and unload upon arrival

11:45-11:55 parent drop off

11:55 (bell) announcements begin

1:55 buses pull out

2:00-2:10 parent pick up

DeWitt, Klem South, Plank South,

Schlegel and State AM Session:

7:50-7:55 buses arrive and unload upon arrival

8:00-8:10 parent drop off

8:10 (bell) announcements begin

10:10 buses pull out

10:15-10:25 parent pick up

DeWitt, Klem South, Plank South,

Schlegel and State PM Session:

11:45-11:50 buses arrive and unload upon arrival

11:55-12:05 parent drop off

12:05 (bell) announcements begin

2:05 buses pull out

2:10-2:20 parent pick up

Secondary Schools

Students would attend school for two in-person days a week, and all students would have classes remotely on Wednesday, using a shortened period schedule.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday In-person Schedule High School Schedule Middle School Schedule Period Start End Period Start End HR 8:45 AM 9:05 AM 1 8:45 AM 9:32 AM 1 9:09 AM 9:49 AM 2 9:37 AM 10:21 AM 2 9:53 AM 10:33 AM 3 10:26 AM 11:10 AM 3 10:37 AM 11:17 AM 4 11:15 AM 11:59 AM 4 11:21 AM 12:07 PM 5 12:04 PM 12:48 PM 5 12:11 PM 12:57 PM 6 12:53 PM 1:37 PM 6 1:01 PM 1:47 PM 7 1:42 PM 2:26 PM 7 1:51 PM 2:31 PM 8 2:31 PM 3:15 PM 8 2:35 PM 3:15 PM

Wednesday Remote Learning Schedule Middle School and High School Period Start End 1 11:00 AM 11:25 AM 2 11:30 AM 11:55 AM 3 12:00 PM 12:25 PM 4 12:30 PM 12:55 PM 5 1:00 PM 1:25 PM 6 1:30 PM 1:55 PM 7 2:00 PM 2:25 PM 8 2:30 PM 2:55 PM

All elementary and secondary students will be assigned to a group assigned to them for the hybrid learning model on Monday, August 3, 2020. Families will log into their Infinite Campus Backpack to see their child’s assignment. These assigned groups will remain the same any time we are in the hybrid learning model in 2020-2021.

If parents have a reason to request a change to a different group, they will use one of these links:

Form to request an elementary schedule change. (Links will be added on 8/5/20.)

Form to request a secondary schedule change.

UPK students will receive their assignment on August 5.

Students who are part of the OWL program (elementary and secondary) or the special classes: 12:1:1, 12:1:4, 15:1, 8:1:2 or 8:1:3 will attend all day, five days per week following the full day time schedule for their level (elementary or secondary). Any child who is not in one of these programs will attend school according to their group’s hybrid schedule.

Plan C: 100% In-Person Learning

In Plan C, all students would attend school for normal school hours, and all students would attend at the same time.

Teaching and Learning

Our school calendar typically includes two staff-only days before students arrive at school. Acknowledging the challenges that our teachers and staff have faced this spring delivering remote instruction under stressful circumstances, the district will focus these in-service days on providing support to staff in the areas of social-emotional health, technology integration, teaching and learning in a blended environment and/or a 100% remote environment.

As we enter the new school year, teachers will be encouraged to spend time building relationships, supporting students with the transition back to school, and teaching social distancing etiquette at developmentally appropriate levels.

When a remote or hybrid learning model is necessary, certain groups of students will be prioritized for in-person learning to the greatest extent possible. This includes, but is not limited to, special education students and/or English language learners.

Assessing student learning gaps or areas of need will be critical. Formative assessment before a unit of instruction to assess student understanding of pre-requisite skills will be common practice. Acknowledging that the typical content in a given grade level or course may need to be adjusted, content will be prioritized to ensure that students receive instruction for the prioritized learning standards, key understandings, and skills necessary for students’ success in future study.

Grading practices will be designed to provide direct feedback regarding students’ mastery of course content.

Families in our district will be able to opt for 100% remote Instruction for 2020-2021. This instruction may be taught by teachers from WCSD, and/or from a collaborative of teachers from BOCES. At the secondary level, not all classes will be offered in this model due to staffing constraints. Any families wishing to opt for 100% remote learning will be asked to commit in August for the first semester. Students opting for 100% remote learning may not enter in-person learning until their commitment has ended.

In-person Instruction

Upon reopening, the number of students in each of our classrooms will be reduced to adhere to CDC guidance regarding proper physical distancing. Class size will reflect the need to ensure that students’ desks/seats are positioned no less than six feet apart.

All instruction will continue to be aligned to the New York State Learning Standards.

Our schools will minimize the movement of students. This potentially means having students eat lunch in their classroom instead of the cafeteria and eliminating assemblies, field trips and other large-group activities. Special-area subjects (e.g., art, music, physical education) may be pushed into the classroom, or taught remotely. Whenever possible students will utilize outside space for physical education instruction. We will adhere to 12 feet between students when engaging in physical activity, singing, or playing a wind instrument.

To the extent possible, students will remain in small cohorts if/when leaving the classroom, such as for recess or any necessary transition, so as to reduce their exposure to additional students.

Remote/Hybrid Instruction

Given the possibility that our community may experience spikes in COVID-19 cases at any point during the school year, which may prompt short or long-term school closures, our district has developed a schedule that can continue as is in a fully remote environment. All instruction will continue to be aligned to the New York State Learning Standards.

Remote learning opportunities for students will include a greater emphasis on synchronous instruction, with teachers finding ways to provide live instruction and lessons to students. Teachers will ensure that their students are directly engaged with them and their peers in learning on a regular basis.

To ensure high-quality remote learning experiences, we will standardize the use of a single online learning platform, to the extent possible, and develop a common, coordinated set of guidelines for teachers to follow when using the platform with students. Grading practices will provide direct feedback regarding students’ mastery of course content.

School Activities

Extracurriculars

After school activities and transportation for after school activities shall resume when extracurricular activities and/or interscholastic athletics are permitted. All activities are cancelled until further notice.

Childcare

A written plan is in place for the before and aftercare program (WonderCare) run by the district. Policies regarding before and aftercare programs include social distancing, PPE usage, cleaning and disinfection requirements, as well as risk of COVID-19 transmission. Protocols in how to maintain cohorts, if applicable, or group members of the same household will be considered.

There are additional agencies in our area that will be providing wrap around childcare for families that need such care.

Therapy Dogs

At this time we are not allowing any therapy animals on campus. We will reassess that decision as we move into the school year.

Facilities

Capacity Assessment

The top priority during the planning process was to maintain the health and safety of the entire school

community. The development of the plan considered the number of students and staff allowed to

return in person. The following factors were considered to determine the resumption of in-person instruction:

Ability to maintain appropriate physical distance. Square footage of current buildings and usable square footage of current classroom configuration requires additional space beyond typical classrooms for K-5: cafeterias, gymnasiums, art rooms, music rooms, etc. While some space is available, the human resource capacity to staff, considering absenteeism, was identified as a significant risk factor. Human resources available to instruct and/or supervise and/or provide required services to students. Labor shortages may be the result of teachers unable to return to in-person instruction. We may be faced with a shortage of qualified substitute teachers, low availability of bus drivers and bus monitors, and teacher aides. The district also anticipates higher than average absentee rates for faculty and staff including teachers, paraprofessionals, cleaners, and food service workers. PPE and face mask availability. Availability of safe transportation – number of buses, physically distanced space on buses, number of available drivers and monitors.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection in the district, facilities operations will be geared toward meeting social distancing requirements and cleaning frequently touched spaces regularly. In carrying out projects or tasks supporting infection control, requirements will be met for changes associated with building spaces. Plans for changes or additions to facilities that require review by the Office of Facilities Planning (OFP) will be submitted to comply with the requirements of the 2020 New York State Uniform Fire Prevention and Building Code (BC) and the State Energy Conservation Code.

The function, position and operation of stairs and corridor doors, which have closers with automatic hold opens (and are automatically released by the fire alarm system), will remain unchanged.

The district plans to meet the deadline for submission of Building Condition Survey or Visual Inspections. In addition, lead in water sampling will be carried out upon the reopening of school under conditions consistent with when the building is “normally occupied.”

Ventilation

We will continue to operate and maintain the required ventilation per code. All HVAC units will have increased outside air through our damper systems throughout the day. Unit operation will also be extended for a longer run time during each day. Windows will be opened, where feasible, to allow more outside air in.

We have completed evaluations of all school buildings, calculating the air exchanges of our units, and identified the maximum MERV Rating our units can handle.

Plumbing Facilities and Fixtures

Toilet fixtures and water fountains will all be open in buildings that are in use by students and staff. All fixtures have been on a flushing schedule since school closure. All paper towel dispensers are touch-free district wide. Proper signage for handwashing, physical distancing, wearing PPE, and wellness reminders will be posted throughout the schools.

Child Nutrition

The district will provide all enrolled students with meal access in person or while learning remotely. The School Food Authority will utilize a combination of physically distanced dining with cafeteria pick up. The district will work to coordinate with families learning remotely to provide meals to eligible students using available waivers from NYSED/USDA for flexibility.

For students onsite, meals will be provided while maintaining appropriate social distancing between students. Students do not need to wear face coverings when seated and eating so long as they are appropriately socially distanced.

The district cafeteria team will collaborate with the district facilities department regarding safety and health guidelines. The district will facilitate physical distancing and student movement plans to collaborate with meal service.

The district cafeteria team will collaborate with the district/building administration to communicate applicable food allergies from a licensed healthcare provider. The district/building will accommodate physically distanced dining spaces for students with food allergies.

The district/building administration will provide hand sanitizer or hand washing before meal time. Sanitizing stations will be available before, during, and after meal times.

The district facilities department will ensure procedures for cleaning and disinfection prior to the next group of students accessing common areas for meal service.

The district cafeteria team will develop systems to offer meals in compliance with Child Nutrition Program requirements. Available and applicable waivers will be utilized to deliver resources to students.

The district cafeteria team will ensure food service communication in languages spoken by families by utilizing USDA documents with available translations as well as coordinating with the district resources for English as a Second Language.

The district/building administration will provide socially distanced dining areas or physical barriers while consuming meals. Examples include gyms, stage areas, classrooms, etc.

The sharing of food and beverages (e.g., buffet style meals, snacks) is prohibited, unless individuals are members of the same household.

Transportation

The district will conduct transportation activities that are consistent with state-issued public transit guidance and NYSED school reopening guidelines. Students and school staff must wear acceptable face coverings at all times on school buses (e.g., entering, exiting, and seated) and should maintain appropriate physical distancing to the extent practicable.

Students entering district transportation without a face covering will be provided one.

Students who are able will be required to wear masks and physical distance on the bus to the extent practicable; however, students with a face covering medical exemption must be appropriately physically distanced to maintain the health and safety of all. Members of the same household may be seated within 6 feet of each other, including in the same bus seat. We will survey families to identify those that are able to provide transportation to and from school to school to reduce density on buses.

All buses that are used every day will be cleaned and disinfected at least once a day. High contact areas will be wiped down throughout the day and between runs.

School buses shall not be equipped with hand sanitizer due to its combustible composition and potential liability to the district. School bus drivers, monitors and attendants must not carry personal bottles of hand sanitizer with them on school buses.

Bus capacity will be reduced to less than half of typical maximum riders.

Wheelchair school buses will configure wheelchair placement to ensure physical distancing of 6 feet.

Whether school is in session remotely or otherwise, pupil transportation will be provided to nonpublic, parochial, private, charter schools or students whose Individualized Education Plans have placed them out of district in schools that are meeting in-person.

School Bus Staff

School bus drivers, monitors, attendants and mechanics are required to perform a self-health assessment for symptoms of COVID-19 before arriving at work. If personnel are experiencing any of the symptoms of COVID-19, they will notify their employer as per the reporting policies and seek medical attention.

School bus drivers, monitors, attendants and mechanics must wear a face covering. Transportation staff (drivers, monitors, attendants, mechanics, and cleaners) will be trained and provided periodic refreshers on the proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and the signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Any drivers, monitors, and attendants who must have direct physical contact with a child must wear gloves, and they will be provided to them.

After school activities and transportation for after school activities shall resume when extracurricular activities and/or interscholastic athletics are permitted. All activities are cancelled until further notice.

Social Emotional Well-Being

Our top priority is the health and safety of our students and staff, and now, more than ever, this includes our mental and physical well being. Everyone responds differently to change, stress, trauma, and transitions. In some cases, stress is tolerable, and in some, it is toxic and can impact our brain development, mental wellness, and physical health. We do know that the most important protective factor for stress to be tolerable instead of toxic is relationships. Positive, supportive relationships are key to mitigating the impact of stress and trauma.

Our focus when supporting mental wellness is centered on three key components:

Connection – establishing caring relationships

– establishing caring relationships Education – development of positive coping strategies and skills for resilience and self-management

– development of positive coping strategies and skills for resilience and self-management Proactive Systems – use of a multi-tiered system of supports (MTSS) framework and our positive behavior interventions and supports (PBIS) system to teach and reinforce clear expectations and skills and monitor and respond to needs as they arise in an efficient, effective manner

Webster C.A.R.E.s is not just a motto, but our system of supporting everyone in our community to be the best and healthiest they can be. It provides us with a system to provide protective and resilience factors using universal language. It is a framework for teaching and reinforcing expectations and Webster Essential Skills. This year, we will focus on the Essential Skills of Resilience (process of adapting well in the face of adversity, trauma, tragedy, threats, or significant sources of stress) and Self-Management (identifying my strengths and needs; developing strategies that work for me to be regulated, organized and engaged). We will help everyone move forward after the closure and be better prepared to handle stress and trauma in the future. Like building a muscle, increasing your resilience takes time and intentionality. Focusing on four core components — building connections, fostering wellness, embracing healthy thoughts, and finding purpose — can empower you to withstand and learn from difficult and traumatic experiences. We will need to use these systems to re-establish predictability and consistency for our students and staff. Through these systems and relationships, we will reestablish a psychosocial climate of school connectedness and emotional safety.

Plan for Reopening

Monitor and maintain student and family connections with school communities, as relationships are a top priority

Provide all with supports and services that are equitable, accessible, and clearly communicated

Provide supports and services that are differentiated and proactive to develop Essential Skills with a particular focus on resilience and self-management

This will be done by: Using the district’s comprehensive school counseling plan as a framework for delivery of services Meeting twice a year with our comprehensive school counseling plan advisory committee (made up of members of the board of education, community-based providers, teachers, certified school counselors, district leaders, and other service providers) to inform our plan Supporting multiple ways to access mental health professionals in all instructional models: from teachers, parents, administrators, students, students self-reporting and/or through mental health staff Utilizing a MTSS to ensure consistency and well being of all in the community



The foundation of our MTSS framework for social emotional learning (SEL) at Tier 1 is PBIS. We seek to be trauma responsive by using this proactive framework with consistent language and expectations. A strong Tier 1 system will address the needs of at least 80% of students. Each building/program has a Tier 1 team to monitor, set goals and share data, develop lessons to teach and reinforce expectations, and update the building C.A.R.E. matrix as needed. The C.A.R.E. matrix outlines how Essential Skills are demonstrated across school settings. We use this system to help students navigate self-regulation and build emotional literacy. Students have more difficulty focusing on learning when their nervous system isn’t regulated. An unregulated nervous system can impact a student’s attention, decision-making ability, how they learn, and how they respond to stress. Teaching and modeling self-care for students is critical so they don’t experience wear and tear on their nervous systems and their brains are available for learning. Strong relationships with each of our students is more important than ever, and by focusing on “connecting before content,” our students will be better able to engage in academic learning. Our tiered MTSS system consists of:

Tier One – all students Use of building level C.A.R.E. matrices that address health and safety and remote learning, along with locations determined by the needs of each building Classroom matrices that align with the building matrices to teach and reinforce expectations for classroom routines and instruction Tier 1 teams will develop reinforcement systems with student input Tier 1 teams will monitor data, set goals, and report to the faculty Staff should increase praise to correction feedback ratio from 5:1 to 10:1 Increase the frequency of teaching SEL lessons and providing reinforcement Responsive Classroom at elementary level Community Building Circles at secondary level Mindfulness practices Celebrations of resilience and self-management

Tier Two – layered up supports for groups of students (in addition to Tier one) Use of systems to provide extra adult connection and specific feedback for targeted groups of students Use of small groups for short term, targeted skill development based on C.A.R.E. expectations

Tier Three – layered up supports for individual students (in addition to Tiers one and two) Individualized plans and skill instruction including, but not limited to, behavior support or intervention plans



The foundation of our support for staff is to provide the tools they need to practice self-care. Learning and using self-care strategies mitigates the effects of:

Compassion fatigue

Vicarious trauma

Collective trauma

By mitigating these effects, we are better able to support students, families, and each other. It is important for staff to know what is happening in our own brains and bodies in order to lead and teach others. As with students, we teach and learn best when our own nervous systems are regulated. Staff who develop their own self care skills not only improve their own well-being, but also improve the social, emotional, and academic development of their students. Adults who recognize, understand, label, and regulate their own emotions are less likely to report burnout, demonstrate higher levels of patience and empathy, encourage healthy communication, and create safe learning environments. Below are supports that are available to all staff, along with ideas for staff in each building or program to consider:

Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

Health and safety trainings

Self-care plan development

Mindfulness

Community building circles

Books clubs

Health and wellness group

Support groups

We will also address the professional learning needs of faculty and staff regarding how to talk with and support students during and after the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency. All faculty and staff will receive professional learning related to:

understanding the impact of stress

ways to practice self-care and promote self-care in the classroom

ways to teach and promote SEL

ways to build/strengthen relationships

ways to create supportive learning environments focused on resiliency and self-management

ways to seek additional support for students as needed

Attendance and Chronic Absenteeism

Attendance will be taken daily using our Student Management System, Infinite Campus.

Technology and Connectivity

In support of remote learning, all WCSD students and teachers are provided with a device as part of our ongoing 1:1 technology plan.

Whether exclusively remote, fully face to face, or offering hybrid learning experiences, technology will be an important tool to proceed with the learning process. During the spring Covid closure, faculty and staff learned to use many technology tools to deliver instruction to district students. Plans have been made to continue many of those practices into the fall reopening. Students without adequate Internet access will be issued a district-owned access point. The district will provide students and their families with multiple ways to contact schools and teachers during remote learning, including Google Mail, Google Meet, Google Classroom, Seesaw, Remind, Infinite Campus, and phone calls.

As part of the Webster CSD Reopening plan, we will:

Provide students and teachers without adequate Internet access a district-owned access point.

Provide ongoing and on time professional development for all staff on the creation and maintenance of effective blended learning environments, including high-value instructional strategies to engage students in learning, and flipped learning approaches to instructional planning which support both synchronous and asynchronous environments.

Ensure data privacy for all students following EdLaw 2D requirements.

Provide parent orientation to SeeSaw, Google Classroom, and Infinite Campus portal during the fall of 2020.

Provide translation services for training sessions and target families who were not engaged during the Spring 2020 closure.

Provide ongoing technical support throughout the year regardless of instructional setting — face to face, remote or hybrid.

Streamline the number of applications that are used across the district. Use high leverage, multi use tools which can accomplish multiple teaching and learning tasks. Tools will include: Google Docs Seesaw for grades UPK-2 Google Classroom for Grades 3-12 Discovery Learning Ensemble Google Meet YouTube Remind Read Write for Google Kami



Special Education and 504 Plans

We have prioritized providing the continuity of learning, special education programs, and related services, along with access to high quality curriculum with needed individualized accommodations, for all students with disabilities.

Plan for Reopening:

In order to address the provision of a free appropriate public education (FAPE), consistent with the need to be flexible to protect the health and safety of students with disabilities and those providing special education programs and related services, we will provide the following: Students whose individualized education program (IEP) indicates the Webster CSD special class programming listed below will attend in person five days per week. They will receive any related services in person during the school day OWL North, OWL South, Thomas OWL, 15:1, 12:1:1, 12:1:4, 8:1:2, 8:1:3 Students whose IEP indicates integrated co-taught (ICT) and/or consultant teacher programming will follow the district K-12 hybrid schedule. Services on their IEP will be provided through a combination of in person and remote learning Students whose IEP indicates resource room will follow the district K-12 hybrid schedule and services will be provided through a combination of in person and remote learning Students whose IEP indicates related services (other than those listed above for special classes) will follow the district K-12 hybrid schedule and services will be provided through a combination of in person and remote learning Related services that are delivered in person will be pushed into the classroom as much as possible to ensure the safety of the student and staff by limiting travel throughout the building In the event of full school closure, the remote learning model will provide a consistent schedule of synchronous and asynchronous learning to support the needs and abilities of students

We will document and communicate with families about the programs and services offered and provided to students with disabilities. Documentation will be done by: Utilization of Frontline (IEP Direct) for quarterly progress notes Progress monitoring of goals, regardless of in person, hybrid or remote learning models, following the schedule and frequency outline on the IEP Providing staff professional learning on progress monitoring of goals and use of Frontline, as needed

We will address meaningful family engagement in the parent’s preferred language or mode of communication regarding the provision of services to his/her child to meet the requirements of the IDEA by: Utilizing a clear communication plan for families and students to provide clarity and continuity of the learning expectations. Staff will provide families with information about how to contact teachers and/or administrators to answer questions about their child/ren’s learning or the technology they are using Providing ongoing communication with families via phone, Google Meet, letters and emails, with the use of interpreters, as needed Maintaining the schedule of team meetings and committee on special education (CSE) meetings via ZOOM or Google Meet as identified in the student’s IEP



In order to collaborate and share resources between committees (CPSE and CSE) and program providers, to ensure there is an understanding of the provision of services consistent with recommendations on IEPs, and to monitor and communicate student progress, we will: Communicate with outside agencies, BOCES, nonpublic, and private/parochial schools regarding the status of their reopening plans and the impact on Webster Central School District students attending those schools or accessing services. Survey parentally-placed students’ families with IESPs to determine if that student will continue to be enrolled in the previously identified parental placement

We will ensure access to the necessary accommodations, modifications, supplementary aids and services, and technology (including assistive technology) to meet the unique disability-related needs of students by: Having staff review each IEP for students they are working with Holding team meetings and maximizing staffing assignments to ensure access Maintaining consistent communication with families and students to answer questions and/or collaboratively engage in problem solving

For students with section 504 plans, we will: Have staff review each plan for students they are working with Provide the identified accommodations outlined in their plan in all instructional models, as appropriate Maintain consistent communication with families and students to answer questions and/or collaboratively engage in problem solving



Bilingual Education and World Languages

We will complete the ELL identification process within 30 school days of the start of the school year for all students who enrolled during COVID-19 school closures in 2019-20, as well as all students who enroll during summer of 2020 and during the first 20 school days of the 2020-21 school year. After this 20-day flexibility period, identification of ELLs must resume for all students within required 10 school days of initial enrollment.

Required instructional units of study to all ELLs should be provided based on their most recently measured English language proficiency level during in-person or hybrid instruction.

WCSD staff members will use the Propio service for on-demand translations needs via phone. This service can be used to contact parents and guardians whose primary language is not English.

Communication provided via the district’s reopening webpage may also be translated using the Google Translate feature available on every page (scroll to the bottom of any web page to access). IC e-mailed messages are also sent to families with an initial notification available in 16 languages with additional language options provided within the Google Translate feature (more than 100 languages available via Google Translate).

Staff

Teacher and Principal Evaluation System

All teachers and principals will continue to be evaluated pursuant to the district’s approved APPR plan. In the case of remote learning, additional guidance will be created between the district and each unit.

Certification, Incidental Teaching and Substitute Teaching

All teachers will hold valid and appropriate certificates for teaching assignment, except where otherwise allowable under the Commissioner’s regulations (e.g., incidental teaching) or education law.