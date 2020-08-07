President of the Monroe County Superintendent’s Council holds Q&A on schools reopening

Year 6 teacher Jane Cooper uses a 2 meter length of ruler and pipe to check seat spacings in her classroom as measures are taken to prevent the transmission of coronavirus before the possible reopening of Lostock Hall Primary school in Poynton near Manchester, England, Wednesday May 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that schools across the state could reopen this fall.

“We did get the green light to open schools,” Greece Superintendent and the President of the Monroe County Superintendent’s Council Kathy Graupman said. “That is opening schools but still being compliant with the restrictions and all of the regulations that have been provided to us.

MORE | New safety measures on school buses

Graupman said from what she can tell, schools in the Monroe County area all submitted plans that met the guidelines and criteria for reopening.

There would be an immediate call home to the parent so they’re aware to come pick up the child and

“We’re not doing the testing at school. Our people are not trained for that,” Graupman said. If a student has a fever, or other symptoms, the school would contact the child’s family and tell them to call the child’s doctor. “If the student tests positive, the health department immediately takes over.”

“I don’t think that I would ever tell someone how to feel. I think that this is a really unique situation obviously a historic situation,” Graupman said.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.