WATCH LIVE: Back To School Facts First town hall

by: WROC Staff

Posted:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Parents, teachers, students, and everyone else involved in the public education sphere have a lot of questions about reopening schools.

That’s why News 8 WROC will host a town hall at 7 p.m. Wednesday with local officials and education leaders — including Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza and Rochester City School District Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small — to answer the questions you have about the reopening process.

We’ll also have segments with URMC officials as well as the New York State Department of Education Commissioner.

