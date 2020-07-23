University of Rochester holds forum on reopening plan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The University of Rochester is expecting most of its students to return to Rochester in the fall, both on and off campus. The school held a forum for students and parents to let them know what to expect.

There will be social distancing, masking and cleaning protocols that follow state guidelines and school officials are working to figure out how many students can be in class at one time.

Lectures will be online, laps and shops will be in person. Some classes will have a hybrid schedule and each class will have the option for remote learning. No more than 50% of staff will work in person at a time.

“It will effect financial aid should students decide to stay at home and forgo housing and dining,” Director of Financial Aid Samatha Veeder said.

Dining halls will be open at a reduced capacity and students can pre-order on grub hub for take out. Residence halls will not have any triple rooms and the amount of double rooms will be reduced.

“The current plan is that if a student is deciding to stay remote and they have a contract, contact residential life and it will trigger information going to financial aid and other offices,” Dean Jeff Runner said.

Students who live on campus will be tested when they arrive. There will also be a mobile app to monitor symptoms and they are asking students to start using it two weeks before coming back. Positive tests will be moved to isolation or told to stay home.

Students on advisory list must quarantine for 14 days. The U of R will select 60 students randomly a day to get tested.