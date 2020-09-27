Two students in Canandaigua test positive for COVID-19

Prude Death Investigation

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) – The Ontario County Department of Health notified the Canandaigua City School District that two students have tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.

The school district said the two students have been taking classes virtually so neither of them have been in a school during the fall semester.

CCSD said it’s been following the guidance of the OCHD since before the school year started.

CCSD superintendent Jamie Farr said the school district and its families need to stay diligent and proceed with caution.

