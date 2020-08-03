Teachers in Rochester plan to protest reopening of public schools Monday on 490 overpass

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday, local teachers have planned to protest the reopening of public schools.

The Rochester Organization of Rank and File Educators is demanding that public schools use distance learning until it’s safe to return for everyone.

The main concern is that older teachers are at higher risk of being seriously impacted by the virus. Data shows about 30% of teachers in New York State are over the age of 50, Putting them at higher risk for severe illness.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to deliver his reopening decision this week. Until then. he said if teachers aren’t comfortable, it’s a problem.

“If the teachers aren’t comfortable and they are not going to show up, that’s a problem. You don’t have to get a strike. No one wants to force teachers against their will to work and make it a legal fight,” the governor said.

The rally scheduled this afternoon will be held at the I-490 overpass at Culver Road at 4:30 p.m.

