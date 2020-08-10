Teachers getting ready for back to school with pre-packed school supply kits

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way many programs operate — including one that provides school supplies to local teachers.

Pencils and Paper offers free supplies to teachers in schools where most of the students qualify for reduced or free lunch programs. Typically, teachers can go to the Pencils and Paper store to shop. This year, it’s offering pre-packed boxes with all the essentials.

“We’ve had a lot of requests prior to offering the box pick ups to make sure we were still able to service them this year and even though that’s changed, we still plan to be as much of help as we can,” Director Amy Rau said.

Pencils and Paper hopes to reopen its store to teachers in the fall. The program is part of Jewish Family Services.