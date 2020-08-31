SUNY Geneseo suspends 2 fraternities, 1 sorority, 9 students over COVID-19 compliance failures

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — SUNY Geneseo officials announced the interim suspensions of two fraternities, one sorority, and some students for failing to comply with COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Officials say the campus-recognized organizations that were suspended are Theta Chi, Zeta Beta Xi, and Sigma Delta Tau. Nine students face an interim suspension as well, pending a Student Code of Conduct review.

JUST IN: Nine SUNY Geneseo students and three Greek organizations have been suspended for failing to comply with COVID-19 protocols. The student suspensions are pending a student code of conduct review. This is an email from the president that was sent to students & staff @News_8 pic.twitter.com/4xC74MHcAM — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) August 31, 2020

A letter to students and faculty from SUNY Geneseo President Denis Battles said in part:

“We have all seen examples from around the country of institutions having to move to online learning after an unsuccessful in-person start. No one wants that outcome for Geneseo. It is therefore critical that we all work together to ensure we are doing all we can to stop the spread of coronavirus, including:

Wearing face masks in public locations where six-foot physical distancing cannot be maintained, as well as in all instructional spaces including, classrooms, lecture halls, and laboratories, and all common areas including in residence halls and all buildings.

Restricting residence hall access to those who are assigned to that building. Residents are not permitted to visit another resident’s room (even within the same residence hall).

Ensuring that all gatherings, including those off-campus, adhere to proper mask wearing, physical distancing, and occupancy limits.

I have directed our student and campus life leadership to strongly and firmly enforce our Student Code of Conduct policies relevant to our Restart Geneseo policies and procedures. As we advised the community, we do not tolerate behavior that jeopardizes health and safety.

That being said, we encourage you to utilize common spaces and outdoors to safely socialize and engage with each other. We are fortunate to reside in a beautiful setting that offers an abundance of healthy options, especially during these warm weather months.

To those students who are following protocols, we thank you for living up to the values we hold as Knights and hope you encourage each other to stay vigilant in protecting yourselves and each other from COVID-19. Stay up to date on all the latest COVID-19 updates on our resources web page updated as new information comes in. Thank you.”

