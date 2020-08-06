SUNY Brockport, St. John Fisher preparing for student move-in day

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Students across the region are preparing to move back to college for the fall semester in a few weeks. Representatives from local schools like SUNY Brockport and St. John Fisher said they’re doing all they can to make the move-in experience as safe and enjoyable as possible.

Monique Rew-Bigelow is the director of residential life at SUNY Brockport. She said move-in weekend will last four days like it usually does but each student will sign up for a 10 minute time slot.

“That doesn’t certainly mean you need to move in in 10 minutes it just means that student and their guest would be passing through our lobby within that 10 minute time frame,” said Rew-Bigelow.

Brockport students are allowed one guest and doors will be one-way to keep foot traffic flowing. All paperwork will be completed online ahead of time.

At St. John Fisher College, students are encouraged to sign up for a slot to move their belongings into their room ahead of move-in day. Amanda Metzger is the director of student engagement and inclusion at Fisher.

“Every student can have up to two people help them move onto campus. We are encouraging students to move their belongings in before they get to campus so they can have a little bit more time to be able to get settled with their family members,” said Metzger.

Metzger said if students can’t move in ahead of time they can arrange to do so early on move-in day before the welcome parade.

“Students will drive through the reverse parade they’ll be able to be dropped off at their residential hall we’ll be providing parents with a safe space to hug their kids as they send them off to this new adventure.”

As far as room arrangements go, Rew-Bigelow said because Brockport built a new residence hall a couple years ago they were able to reduce density in all the halls and offer single rooms.

“We told them these are all of your options let us know what you decide on and we were able to provide them what they requested from us.”

Even though welcome weekend is going to look different than it has in the past years, employees at both colleges say they’re confident they’ll be able to offer students and families an exciting and welcoming experience.

Both colleges will be running orientation or welcome week sessions virtually. Some components will happen after students move in on-campus in small groups.